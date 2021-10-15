Weigh-in alert: Mairis Briedis 198.4, Artur Mann 198.9

Photos by Mikus Klavins/ Wasserman Boxing

Mairis Briedis (27-1, 19 KOs) and Artur Mann (17-1, 9 KOs) both made weight today ahead of their IBF and Ring Magazine World Cruiserweight Title showdown tomorrow night at the Arena Riga in Latvia.

Briedis returns to his hometown arena for the first time in over two years to defend the belts he claimed when defeating Yuniel Dorticos in the final of the World Boxing Super Series Cruiserweight tournament in September 2020.

The 36-year-old will face a tough test against German challenger Mann, the IBF #6 and former WBO International Champion, who will be looking to dethrone the Latvian boxing king and take his place at the top of the 200lbs division.

IBF and Ring Magazine World Cruiserweight Championship:

Mairis Briedis: 198.4

Artur Mann: 198.9

Mairis Briedis defends his IBF and Ring Magazine World Cruiserweight Titles against Artur Mann on October 16 at the Arena Riga in Latvia.

Press release courtesy of Wasserman.

