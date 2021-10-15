Friday, October 15, 2021  |
Ryan Garcia suffers serious wrist injury and requires surgery, JoJo Diaz bout postponed

LOS ANGELES, CA (October 15, 2021) – Lightweight, undefeated sensation Ryan “King Ry” Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) sustained an injury to his right hand during a training session. The 23-year old Southern California native will undergo surgery on Monday, October 18, to repair his right wrist by the renowned orthopedic hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center.

“I want to thank my fans for all the continued support,” said Ryan Garcia. “We are postponing my next fight for a couple of months as a result of a significant hand injury that requires immediate surgery. I will undergo surgery at Cedars-Sinai on Monday. I promise early 22 I will return better, faster, and stronger than ever. I love you guys!”

“Ryan is a very resilient young man,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “We hope he takes the necessary time to heal and recover. As a fighter, I understand the importance of taking hand injuries seriously, and I am glad Ryan is doing the right thing and addressing the injury quickly. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

One of the most popular lightweights of his generation, Ryan “King Ry” Garcia, is a skilled, lightning-fast puncher who has steadily climbed the division’s ranks. Defeating the likes of “Ruthless” Romero Duno, Francisco Fonseca, Carlos “The Solution” Morales, Jason “La Maravilla” Velez; he was last seen in the ring on January 1, 2021, with a spectacular seventh-round stoppage of Luke Campbell.

Press release courtesy of Golden Boy Promotions.

 

