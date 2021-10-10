Photos: Tyson Fury closes Deontay Wilder trilogy with knockout win

Photo by Sean Michael Ham / TGB Promotions

Tyson Fury brought a close to one of the sport’s great trilogies in recent years, knocking out Deontay Wilder in round 11 on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fury looked on his way to an earlier win over Wilder than he accomplished in their first fight, dropping Wilder in round 3. Wilder showed his valor by turning the tables in the following round, dropping the much larger Fury twice in the fourth.

From there, Fury regained control, putting Wilder down again in the tenth and eleventh to cement his control atop the heavyweight division.

Relive the action in these photos, courtesy of Top Rank and TGB Promotions.