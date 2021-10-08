Fury-Wilder 3: Sugar Shane Mosley believes trainer Malik Scott will have improved Wilder

Photo by The Ring

All eyes will be on the glamour division this weekend as Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fever once again takes over the boxing world.

Former three-division world champion and 2020 Hall of Fame inductee Sugar Shane Mosley has been retired for over five years now, but he remains a staunch fight fan and is eagerly anticipating Saturday’s heavyweight trilogy bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Despite Fury coming out on the wrong end of a split decision draw in fight one, and dominating Wilder from start to finish in fight two, the former pound-for-pound king believes that this fight will be competitive.

“I heard Bob Arum say that Tyson Fury has Deontay Wilder’s number and maybe he does,” said Mosley in a recent interview with The Ring. “But I think Deontay Wilder has a different mindset right now. In training, he’s moving his head a little more, he’s moving around a little more. If he’s changed a little bit, that could open things up for his right hand or any punch he wants to hit Fury with.

“If Wilder comes out with the same tactic as before, trying to knock his man out, then Fury will just outbox him and use his ring generalship. But if Wilder has added some things; if he’s jabbing to the body, jabbing to the head and looking for angles, then I’d give Deontay Wilder the slight edge. He has the power to knock you out at any time.”

Wilder is 35 years old now and it seems way too late to change his style. However, Mosley put up a solid argument as to why the former WBC heavyweight titleholder might be able to add strings to his bow.

“Some fighters learn on the job and become better,” countered Mosley. “Floyd Mayweather had a really tough fight against a guy nicknamed ‘The Drunken Master’, Emanuel Augustus. Augustus had a lot of losses, but most of those losses came around because he was learning on the job.

“It would be real difficult to change Tyson Fury around because he’s had his style since he was a kid. Wilder didn’t start boxing until he was 20 years old, so he has room to grow. If he’s used his time off to learn, worked on different moves, different tricks, then Tyson Fury might have made him a better fighter by beating him like that.”

Mosley fully acknowledged that Fury is the better boxer and that Wilder’s main asset will always be his crunching punch power.

“Fury is a bag of tricks, he has a lot of knowledge,” said the ex-champion. “Like when I was fighting, if I went in with a big puncher, there’s things you can do to mess them around: Tie him up, grab him, turn him.

“I just think Fury has given Wilder a reason to get better. He beat him the first time and they called it a draw, then he beat him up in the rematch. Wilder doesn’t want to be humiliated like he was last time, and he still has so much to learn. He only had the knockout punch before, but now he’s had the chance to add things to that.”

One of the reasons that Mosley is giving Wilder a serious chance of victory is because he believes the change in his training team was strategic. Mosley, who was coached by his father, Jack, as well as Naazim Richardson, and even Roberto Duran late in his career, is familiar with Wilder’s new head trainer, Malik Scott.

“I’ve been in gyms and watched Scott train fighters,” revealed Mosley. “He’s a finesse-type and that’s what Wilder needs. Fighters like Antonio Tarver or Roy Jones Jr., those type of guys could teach Wilder something different.

“Scott was a boxer. He can move around, he can fight off the ropes a little bit, and his style is actually more like Tyson Fury’s. Obviously Fury is bigger, but they have similar styles, so he’ll be teaching Wilder some new things in the gym. That’s what makes this fight so interesting.”

