Edgar Berlanga matched with Argentine Marcelo Coceres

Argentinean super middleweight Marcelo Coceres will face big-punching Edgar Berlanga on the undercard of Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder 3 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas on Saturday.

Coceres (30-2-1, 16 knockouts) is no stranger to fighting in America. In November 2019, Coceres gave then WBO 168-pound titleholder Billy Joe Saunders all he could handle, in Los Angeles, before succumbing to fatigue in the 11th round.

The 30-year-old is looking forward to returning to America and this time fighting in Las Vegas.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity – it’s a dream that comes true,” Coceres told the Ring through Nicolas Samuilov. “Berlanga is a great fighter but I have a lot of experience, facing very important opponents, such as Saunders.

“I come in the best shape ever. I can imagine they have selected me carefully. If that’s the case, they made a mistake. I know it’s a hard task for me but I trust my skills, my experience and I know I can get the victory.”

Coceres, who listed as a 14-1 (+1400) betting underdog, is well aware of Berlanga’s fearsome reputation but at the same time see’s issues in the limited amount of rounds his opponent has under your belt.

“[Berlanga’s] a heavy puncher and really dangerous if you let him work,” said Coceres, who traveled from Argentina on Monday. “He trusts his power, and that’s logical but he has only [fought past] one round [on one occasion]. That’s wonderful for your record, but in the long run can be problematic, since you don’t have a lot of time in the ring. And that time is important for you to know what to do, the times your opponent doesn’t go down after the first punch. Experience gives you that. I got it. I have to make it long fight, move in a sensible way, and be fast and sharp to land my blows.”

Coceres is happy to be fighting on such an illustrious bill but reminds everyone he is here on business.

“I’m at a major show, with wonderful and huge fights,” he said. “But I focus on my one. I’m not here just to enjoy a good show, I’m here to win. I know if I perform as I can, it will change my future and my life. I will do everything in my power to get the victory.”

His promoter Mario Margossian of Argentina Boxing Promotions is only too happy to have procured such an opportunity.

“Marcelo deserves to be included in a show like this,” said Margossian. “He’s one of the most talented fighters in Argentina, nobody wants to fight him in the country, and he has proved when he fought Billy Joe Saunders that he belongs to the high level.

“Berlanga is a heavy puncher and a very dangerous opponent. But Marcelo was the first one to agree to face him. He has trained very hard, in an intelligent way, and he’s at a point that he has and wants to take these kinds of difficult fights. We know what’s at risk but we know as well what he can accomplish if he does what he knows.”

Berlanga, who was the subject of a New Faces in the June 2021 issue of The Ring Magazine, turned professional in 2016. The 24-year-old gained attention for a streak of 16 consecutive first round knockouts. Most recently, Berlanga (17-0, 16 KOs) was taken past the first round for the first time but comfortably beat Demond Nicholson (UD 8).

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright