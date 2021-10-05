Badou Jack signs with new promotional company Probellum, hopes to fight in Dubai soon

Badou Jack. Photo by Scott Hirano / SHOWTIME

Former super middleweight titleholder and current light heavyweight contender Badou Jack has signed with new promotional company, Probellum, according to a press release distributed by the upstart boxing entity on Tuesday.

Jack (24-3-3, 14 knockouts) had been part of the Mayweather Promotions stable for much of the past decade, during which time he held the WBC super middleweight title from 2015 to 2017, and established himself as a top light heavyweight. The Sweden-born Las Vegas-based veteran is The Ring’s No. 4-rated light heavyweight.

Anthony Dirrell, George Groves, Lucian Bute and Nathan Cleverly are among the notable fighters Jack has defeated. The 37-year-old technician earned a stoppage win over previously undefeated Dervin Colina during his last bout in June.

According to the Probellum press release, Jack is looking to move to the cruiserweight division, where he is currently ranked by three of the major sanctioning organizations. He also is looking forward to fighting in Dubai in the near future, a goal that Probellum believes they can deliver soon due to their numerous international promotional alliances.

“Dubai is my second home and I cannot wait to finally fight in front of all of my UAE fans,” Jack said. “My team at Badou Jack Promotions is excited to partner with the Probellum team to deliver several more exciting fights in this region.”

Richard Schaefer, the former CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, is the president of Probellum. The former boxing power broker is proud of his new company’s latest acquisition.

“Signing a fighter of Badou Jack’s caliber is yet another major statement of intent by Probellum,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum. “He has been one of the best fighters in the world for nearly a decade and he still remains at the very top of his game.

“Badou made it clear that fighting in Dubai is something he has dreamed of for a long time, and due to our policy of working with all promoters across the world, we can make this happen and help him take the next step in potentially becoming world champion again.”

News on when Jack’s first bout as a Probellum-signed athlete will take place will be announced in the near future.