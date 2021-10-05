Knockout CP Freshmart stops Siridech Deebook in three rounds for ninth title defense

Knockout CP Freshmart made the ninth successful defense of the WBA strawweight title on Tuesday with a third round stoppage of Siridech Deebook at the Chang Arena in Buriram, Thailand.

Freshmart, whose real name is Thammanoon Niyomtrong, scored a knockdown in the second round before finishing off his taller compatriot with two more knockdowns in the third before the referee waved the bout off at the 49-second mark.

Freshmart (22-0, 8 knockouts), who is rated no. 1 by The Ring at 105 pounds, hadn’t scored a stoppage in four years, since his 2017 knockout of Go Odaira. Deebook (23-7-1, 13 KOs) suffered his first loss since 2018, when he was stopped in seven rounds by Marco John Rementizo.

The win was the first fight for Freshmart since just before the pandemic began, when he outpointed Norihito Tanaka over 12 rounds in March of 2020.

Freshmart, a pro since 2012, first won the interim title in 2014 with a decision over Carlos Buitrago, before solidifying his championship credentials with a win over Byron Rojas in 2016.