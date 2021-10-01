Photo from Matchroom Boxing

Daniele Scardina wears down, stops Juergen Doberstein in four

Undefeated Italian super middleweight prospect Daniele Scardina scored a fourth-round stoppage over Juergen Doberstein tonight in Milan, Italy. Scardina started slow, but quickly broke down his opponent to improve to 20-0 (16 knockouts).

The 10-round super middleweight bout headlined a Matchroom Boxing card that was broadcast live on DAZN.

“He started out really good,” Scardina said after the fight. “He was a good opponent. But we figured him out round by round. That’s what I was supposed to do, break him down and beat him.”

“I think Scardina is improving,” added promoter Eddie Hearn. “There are many levels beyond Doberstein, and Scardina is ready to take those challenges. I don’t think he’s ready to fight the top, top guys yet, but he’s coming out of the other side of the European rankings now.”

Doberstein (26-5-1, 7 KOs) utilized lateral movement and sharp counterpunching to keep Scardina at bay early on, winning the first two rounds. However, the difference in strength and power was evident from the opening bell. The Italian stalked his prey throughout and made every punch count. Doberstein moved well, but only to his left, which Scardina quickly caught on to. By the end of the third round, he had landed several hard shots and swung the momentum of the fight in his favor.

Doberstein appeared to make his last stand in the fourth. The German pressed forward and began letting his hands go, but to no avail. Scardina covered up well and absorbed most of the punches on his gloves, then returned fire with several head-snapping blows. At the close of the round, Doberstein was exhausted as he went to his corner. After talking it over with his team, he retired on his stool before the start of the fifth.

The Italian boxing scene has been bleak in recent years, but fans are excited about the future prospects of Daniele “King Toretto” Scardina. He brings an entertaining personality, a fun fighting style and plenty of swag with him into the ring. The Milan native has been training out of the famed 5th St. Gym in Miami, Florida for several years now and has shown improvement in recent fights. Still, there are plenty of fundamental flaws to be ironed out as he steps up in opposition.

In the co-main, Francesco Patera scored a third-round stoppage over Devis Boschiero in a lightweight bout. Patera (25-3, 9 KOs), riding a six-fight winning streak coming in, got off to a quick start against his shorter, older opponent. The 40-year-old Boschiero (49-7-2, 22 KOs), who has fought most of his career at 130-pounds, suffered a cut (from a punch) over his right eye in the second round. Patera wisely targeted the cut with his punches, and by the third it was in pretty bad shape. Halfway through the round, the referee halted the action and called on the ring doctor to inspect the wound. After a quick consultation, the doctor decided to stop the fight, giving Patera the TKO win at 1:32 of the third round.

Undercard results below:

Nicholas Esposito and Emanuele Cavallucci put on a fantastic action bout. In the end, Esposito (15-0, 5 KOs) took a unanimous decision over his fellow Italian. The scores were 98-92, 97-93 and 96-94 for “The Good Boy”, who was born in nearby Cremona, a small town about 50 miles southeast of Milan. Cavallucci has now lost 4 of his last 5 bouts.

Derby, England native Sandy Ryan improved to 2-0 (1KO) with a fourth-round KO win over Aleksandra Vujovic, a Montenegrin native fighting out of Serbia, in a female welterweight fight.

In a junior middleweight fight, Samuel Nmomah defeated Craig O’Brien of Ireland by TKO in the fourth round. Mmomah, a Nigerian native who now lives in Italy, improved to 16-0 (5 KOs) with the win.

Undefeated Italian junior featherweight prospect Vincenzo La Femina improved to 9-0 (4 KOs) with a TKO win over Ukrainian veteran Oleksandr Yegorov.

