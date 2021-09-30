WBA featherweight titleholder Erika Cruz signs promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing

Photo by Tom Hogan/ Hoganphotos/ Ring City

WBA featherweight titleholder Erika Cruz has signed a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing, it was announced Thursday afternoon.

Cruz, who is rated No. 3 by The Ring at 126 pounds, made headlines on April 22, defeating longtime titleholder Jelena Mrdjenovich by technical decision. An accidental clash of heads opened a nasty cut above the left eye of Mrdjenovich, forcing the ringside physician to advise referee Benjy Esteves Jr. to step in and stop the bout at 0:25 of the seventh round.

The 31-year-old, who resides in Mexico City, is delighted to be making progress.

“I am extremely happy to sign a multi-fight deal with Matchroom, it has been a dream of mine to win a world title and showcase my fights on the biggest stage globally,” said Cruz. “I believe I am the first residing Mexican woman to sign with Matchroom, and this is a proud moment for me to play my part in flying the flag for women’s boxing in my country and around the world.

“I would like to thank Cesar (Bellic) at Bellic Boxing, my father and coach (Guillermo Cruz) for believing and supporting me. A thank you to Charlie Sims at Huge Boxing and Eddie Hearn for the opportunity. I can’t wait to make my first defense live on DAZN.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn already has Cruz’s first world title defense lined up for November.

“I am delighted to add Erika to the stable,” said Hearn. “Erika put in a fine performance to land her maiden world title in April and she’s fiercely ambitious to add more belts to that. There’s no shortage of great champions and contenders around 126 pounds, and Erika wants to fight them all.”

Possible fights in 2022 include WBC/ WBO unified titleholder Amanda Serrano. However, her fight in November will likely be a voluntary title defense.

Cruz has not lost since suffering a majority-decision defeat, in her second bout as a pro, against Alondra Gonzalez Flores in June 2016.

Quotes courtesy of a press release issued by Matchroom Boxing.

