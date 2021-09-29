Carlos Sanchez goes to 21-0 on Zanfer card

Junior welterweight Carlos Sanchez remained unbeaten Tuesday night, making quick work of Adalberto Moreno at the Auditorio Zonkeys in Tijuana, Mexico.

Sanchez, who resides in nearby San Felipe, improves to 21-0, 17 knockouts.

The win over Moreno marked a number of firsts for Sanchez. It was his first scheduled 10-round bout and the first card he has ever headlined. In his previous fight on March 21, Sanchez defeated Francisco Gabriel Pina by unanimous decision.

Sanchez was on the attack from the opening bell, putting Moreno, who attempted to box from the outside, on the defensive. Sanchez walked Moreno down, forcing him to fight off his back foot. A vicious combination dropped Moreno to the canvas, where he was counted out before the end of the first round.

It was Sanchez’s first knockout victory, dating back to July 2018, after three consecutive wins by decision.

Moreno, who resides in Mazatlan, Mexico, drops to 12-5, 3 KOs.

In the co-feature bout that spotlit featherweights from Guadalajara, Miguel Angel Torres defeated Edgar Espinoza (5-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision.

Scores were 78-74, 78-74 and 77-75 for Torres, who improves to 9-0, 5 KOs.

Featherweight Jorge Luis Martinez battered Dorian Tavizon (4-3, 2 KOs) of nearby Ensenada, forcing a stoppage in round 3 to save him from receiving further punishment. Martinez, who resides in Gomez Palacios, Mexico, improves to 12-0-1, 7 KOs.

In junior featherweight action, Erick Robles of Ensenada improved to 9-1, 7 KOs by stopping Venezuela’s Carlos Mujica (6-1, 1 KO) in the opening round.

The card was promoted by Zanfer Promotions and aired live on ESPN Knockout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing