Top Rank wins purse bid for Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne title fight

A purse bid held Tuesday for the Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne light heavyweight title fight was won by Beterbiev’s promoter, Top Rank.

The Las Vegas based company submitted the winning bid of $1,105,000 for the rights to promote the WBC light heavyweight title bout. The only other bid was made by TGB Promotions on behalf of Premier Boxing Champions, which promotes Browne, for $1,000,001.

Top Rank, which has an exclusive broadcast deal with ESPN, now has the rights to determine where and when the mandatory title fight will take place.

The 70-30 purse split in favor of the champion means the WBC/IBF unified titleholder Beterbiev (16-0, 16 knockouts) of Montreal by way of Russia will make $773,500 for his fifth title defense, while Browne (24-1, 16 KOs) of Staten Island, N.Y. will earn $331,500 for his first shot at a major world title.

Beterbiev, 36, is coming off a tenth round stoppage victory over Adam Deines in March in Moscow, Russia. The 30-year-old Browne, a 2012 U.S. Olympian, defeated Denis Grachev by a shutout unanimous decision in April, which was his first fight since his lone defeat, an eighth round technical decision against Jean Pascal in August of 2019 where he was dropped twice and suffered a severe cut due to an accidental headbutt.