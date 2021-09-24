Weigh-in alert: Anthony Joshua 240, Oleksandr Usyk 221.25

Photo courtesy of Matchroom Boxing

LONDON – If there was going to be a shock this weekend, it was never going to be at the official weigh in.

Unified heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua and former undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk have hit the scales ahead of their eagerly anticipated showdown, which takes place on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the numbers were pretty much in line with what was expected.

Joshua, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring at heavyweight, behind champion Tyson Fury, came in at a sleek 240 pounds, one of his lightest numbers since he hit the elite level. The 31-year-old from Watford, England looks to be in excellent fighting shape, and his weight indicates that he’ll be looking for speed and agility to set up his crushing power.

Usyk, who is rated No. 10 by The Ring, will be making his third incursion into the heavyweight division and looked extremely fit at 221.25. The 34-year-old Ukrainian bids to make history by joining Evander Holyfield and David Haye as former cruiserweight champions who have made the leap to secure glory in the glamour division.

Joshua (24-1, 22 knockouts) is coming off a ninth-round knockout over Bulgarian veteran Kubrat Pulev, last December. Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs) had his most recent outing in October, when he scored a 12-round unanimous decision over British slugger Derek Chisora.

Undercard weights

WBO cruiserweight title

Lawrence Okolie (16-0, 13 KOs), U.K. (199 pounds)

Dilan Prasovic (15-0. 12 KOs), Montenegro (200 pounds)

10-round light heavyweight attraction

Callum Smith (27-1, 19 KOs), U.K. (175 pounds)

Lenin Castillo (21-3-1, 16 KOs), Dominican Republic (175 pounds)

