Romero Duno returns to the ring Friday under new trainer in Miami

Photo by Tom Hogan

Romero Duno will try to secure his third straight victory – and second in a month – when he returns to the ring this Friday in at the Manual Artime Community Center Theater in Miami, Florida against Jonathan Perez.

The eight-round lightweight fight is a tune-up for the 25-year-old Duno of Cotabato City, Philippines as he aims to re-enter the rankings after suffering a first round technical knockout loss to Ryan Garcia in November of 2019.

“It’s going to be a war if I can’t knock him down in the early rounds. I’m going to prepare for the long rounds because I know that Jonathan Perez is a veteran fighter,” said Duno (23-2, 18 knockouts), who is no longer co-promoted by Golden Boy Promotions.

Perez (38-27, 30 KOs), 34, of Barranquilla, Colombia has lost his last four bouts but has experience going rounds with former world champions Abner Mares, Martin Castillo and Cristian Mijares

Duno is coming off a first round stoppage of Ramon Elizer Esperanza on August 20, also in Miami, where he has been training for the past two months under Osmiri “Moro” Fernandez.

Fernandez trains a number of Duno’s Sanman Promotions stablemates, including Reymart Gaballo, Mike Plania, John Vincent Moralde and Mark Bernaldez, all of whom are also in Miami now with Duno.

Duno says he learned a lot from the loss to Garcia, which derailed his career momentarily.

“In that fight I’m just underestimating him because the first punch that I received from him is not that good. I told myself that I can take his punch until the end of the rounds but I miscalculated the hook,” said Duno.

Dexter Tan of Sanman Promotions says the plan is to put Duno back into a fight with a name opponent if he gets past Perez.

If Duno had his pick, he says he’d prefer a rematch with Garcia, or facing a former champion like Jorge Linares next.

Other boxers slated for the card in Miami include Serik Musadilov (10-0, 9 KOs), Siarhei Novikau (6-0, 6 KOs) and Frank Diaz (8-0, 7 KOs), all in separate bouts.