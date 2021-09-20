Heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov primed for Erkan Teper clash, claims to be ready for anyone

Arslanbek Makhmudov. Photo by Vincent Ethier/ Eye of The Tiger

Rising heavyweight power-puncher Arslanbek Makhmudov will face veteran Erkan Teper at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada on Thursday.

Makhmudov, who was the subject of a New Faces feature in the July 2020 issue of Ring Magazine, has impressed thus far, stopping nine of his 12 professional opponents in the opening round.

However, the 32-year-old Canada-based Russian expects Teper to provide him with a suitable test.

“It’s a big chance for me,” Makhmudov (12-0, 12 knockouts) told The Ring. “He is a good boxer, who beat many top fighters with a lot of experience.

“He has a good overhand right and has his right hook. These punches are very dangerous from Teper. I will have to be careful of his power, but I am ready because I increased my defensive skills. It will be a good challenge and it will give me a lot of experience. He has never faced a fighter with my skills and my power.”

The Teper fight comes just two months on from Makhmudov’s first round stoppage of Pavel Sour.

“I am always active, I just rested for one week,” he said. “It is important for me to stay active. Boxing for me, it’s not just work, it is a sport that I like and it is my hobby – I like to fight.”

Makhmudov intends to make a statement to the heavyweight division – just two days prior to the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk showdown – by emphatically beating Teper.

“This fight will help me to move forward and get closer to a fight for a world title,” Makhmudov stated. “For my team and I, every fight is an opportunity to get closer to a title fight against the top guys in my division.

“I am ready for everyone. I let my promoter do the work, but I would like to fight one of the big names of my division next.”

Makhmudov’s promoter, Camille Estephan of Eye of the Tiger Management, feels Teper is a step in the right direction.

“The plan for this fight is to give him an appointment that in my eyes is [against] the best [opponent] he’s faced so far in his career,” said Estephan. “The plan is to continue pushing in the rankings. We want to be as close as possible to mandatory soon.

“We will take one fight at a time, but Teper is an opponent that is credible and that is exactly what we’re looking for.”

As an amateur, Teper shared the ring with the likes of Kubrat Pulev, Robert Helenius and Olympic and World Championship gold medalist Roberto Cammarelle. He turned professional in 2010.

The 39-year-old German stands 6-foot-5 and weighs around 250 pounds, so he will match Makhmudov for size. His record is 21-3 (13 KOs) and he’s on a two-fight win streak.

