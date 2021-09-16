Showtime announces Stephen Fulton-Brandon Figueroa unification fight is set for Nov. 27 in Vegas

On Thursday, Showtime announced that the fight between undefeated 122-pound titlists Brandon “Heartbreaker” Figueroa, the WBC beltholder, and WBO titlist Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton Jr. has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 27, at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas as the main event in a Premier Boxing Champions show.

Fulton (19-0, 8 knockouts) is ranked No. 3 by The Ring at 122, while Figueroa (22-0-1, 17 KOs) is ranked No. 4 by Ring.

Fulton and Figueroa were originally scheduled to face each other on Saturday, September 18, before the fight was pushed back due to a positive COVID-19 test for Figueroa.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast will begin at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and also features undefeated super bantamweight contender Ra’eese Aleem battling Mexico’s Eduardo Baez in the 10-round co-main event. Opening the telecast, unbeaten rising bantamweight contender Gary Antonio Russell takes on Mexico’s Alejandro Barrios in a 10-round showdown. The event is promoted by TGB Promotions.

