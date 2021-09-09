Albert Bell, Top Rank agree to amicable split

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Unbeaten junior lightweight Albert Bell and Top Rank have amicably split, manager Vick Green told The Ring.

Green told The Ring there were no hard feelings on either side. Bell has wanted to fight the other top 130-pound fighters in the Top Rank stables, including WBC titleholder Oscar Valdez, WBO titleholder Jamel Herring, and contender Shakur Stevenson, but to no avail.

Valdez will defend the WBC title Friday night against Robson Conceicao and Herring will defend his WBO title against Stevenson in Atlanta, Georgia on October 23.

“None of the other (junior lightweights) wanted to fight Albert,” said Green. “We discussed issues (with Top Rank) and we mutually agreed to move on.”

Green did admit promoters have reached out to him expressing interest in signing Bell, but he would not elaborate.

Bell stands tall for a junior lightweight. At 6’0”, he towers over his opponents by four to five inches, making it difficult to attract opponents.

The 28-year-old Bell (19-0 1 NC, 5 knockouts), who resides in Toledo, Ohio, fought his last seven bouts under the Top Rank banner, dating back to November 2018. His most notable win occurred in June 2015, defeating Andy Vences in a clash of unbeaten prospects.

In his last bout on August 14, Bell defeated Ecuador’s Julio Cortez over eight one-sided rounds.

