Sunny Edwards injured, Jayson Mama world title defense postponed

The IBF flyweight title bout between champion Sunny Edwards and challenger Jayson Mama has been postponed due to an ankle injury suffered by Edwards. The main event bout was scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Edwards, who is rated No. 2 by The Ring at 112 pounds, was to make a homecoming defense following on from his superb title winning effort over South African veteran Moruti Mthalane in April.

The postponement was announced on Tuesday by promoter Frank Warren via an official Twitter account:

“Unfortunately @SunnyEdwards has been forced to withdraw from his IBF World Flyweight Championship defence on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena with an ankle injury. More details to follow regarding the Edwards v Mama fight and Saturday night’s show.”

The 25-year-old Edwards (16-0, 4 knockouts) followed up with the following statement from his own account:

“Gutted that my fight on Saturday is off. Will have a rescheduled date ASAP. Want to apologise firstly to my opponent Jayson & his team, as I understand the frustration they must be feeling, secondly Frank Warren & BT as my homecoming was set to be the biggest night of my career.

“And finally everyone who was looking forward to my first world title defence: I am genuinely devastated but with the advice from those close to me, it would of been a poor error of judgement risking the position I’m in now, fighting whilst not 100%. More info to follow.”

Mama (16-0, 9 KOs), 24, from the Philippines, is Edwards’ mandatory challenger.

