Mauricio Lara-Josh Warrington rematch ends in disappointing technical draw

The Lara-Warrington rematch was just starting to get interesting when an accidental clash of heads ended it after the second round. Photo / @MatchroomBoxing

LEEDS, England – There’s not much to report from Headingley Stadium.

Mexican power-puncher Mauricio Lara sustained a nasty cut over his left eye due to a clash of heads in Round 2 and his rematch with Josh Warrington was called off at the end of that session and declared a technical draw.

Warrington, who is rated No. 5 by The Ring at featherweight, got off to the better start. He released punches with confidence and looked much sharper than he did in February when he was sensationally knocked out by the Mexican in nine rounds.

This was a horrible anticlimax after months of buildup and the future is unclear for both men at this point. The crowd sat in silence for several moments after the premature ending but voiced their support for the Englishman as he left the ring.

Lara, who is rated No. 4 by The Ring, now has a record of 23-2-1 (16 KOs) and Warrington is 30-1-1 (7 KOs).

