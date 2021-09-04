Daniel Valladares and Jose Javier Torres to clash tonight on Azteca TV

Pedro Taduran (R) and Daniel Valladares (L) trade blows. Photo by Jhay Oh Otamias

Junior flyweights Daniel Valladares and Jose Javier Torres will square off tonight in a crossroads bout. The 10-round clash will take place at Parque La Ruina, in Hermosillo, Mexico (Azteca TV, 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

At Friday’s weigh-in, Valladares weighed in at 108.7 pounds. Torres weighed 109.1 pounds.

Valladares (24-3-1, 15 knockouts), who resides in Monterrey, Mexico, has split his last four bouts. In his most recent bout on May 14, Valladares stopped Julian Yedras in Round 3.

The 27-year-old has challenged for a world title belt before. Valladares fought to a technical decision draw against then-IBF strawweight titleholder Pedro Taduran, of the Philippines, on February 1 of last year. The fight was stopped after the ringside physician deemed a cut Valladares sustained over his right eye from an accidental clash of heads was too deep to continue.

Torres (15-1, 9 KOs) also fought on May 14, defeating German Valenzuela by unanimous decision in his hometown of Culiacan, Mexico.

The 25-year-old has won his last four bouts since suffering the only defeat as a pro at the hands of Jose Rivas in February 2019. All but one of his bouts have taken place in the boxing hotbed of Culiacan.

In the co-feature, Ivan Garcia (7-1-1, 5 knockouts), of Mexico City, will face Yahir Frank (7-0, 5 KOs) in a 10-round flyweight bout. Frank resides in Hermosillo and will be fighting before family and friends.

Opening the TV Azteca telecast will be an eight-round strawweight bout between Mexico City’s Monserrat Alarcon (15-4-2) and Tania Garcia (6-5), of Tultitlan, Mexico. The Alarcon-Garcia fight was originally scheduled to take place last Friday night in Mexico City but was moved a week later to tonight.

Zanfer Promotions co-promoting the card with 2M Promotions.

