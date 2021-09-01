Adrian Granados plans to teach Conor Benn a lesson

Photo by Matthew Pover/ Matchroom Boxing

Adrian Granados is determined to prove that he is still a major threat on the world scene by becoming the first man to defeat rising Welterweight star Conor Benn when they collide on the undercard of Mauricio Lara vs. Josh Warrington 2 at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds this Saturday September 4, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

‘El Tigre’, a 33-fight veteran who is no stranger to boxing’s biggest platforms, will finally lock horns with ‘The Destroyer’ in front of 20,000 fans at the home of Leeds Rhinos this weekend after their Fight Camp meeting was quashed by a positive COVID-19 test, and the 32-year-old Mexican American believes he is on another level to the opponents Benn has faced up to this point in his career.

Granados (21-8-3, 15 KOs) is the vastly more experienced fighter having gone the distance with former two-time Welterweight World Champion Shawn Porter and former multi-division World Champion Adrien Broner in losing efforts. Despite having 8 losses on his record, some of which he feels are controversial, the Chicago fighter believes that he still has a World Title shot in him.

“I’ve been chomping at the bit for this fight,” said Granados. “It was frustrating at the time because we were ready to go. I was already in the zone and just ready to fight Conor, but it happened, this is the day and age we live in now where this can happen. I’m still crossing my fingers because we’re not there yet, when the bell goes, I’ll feel a little calmer. It worked out, I got a couple of days off and then flew home. We didn’t even stay for the fights. We flew right home and got back to work.

“It’s fight week, so I think he reignited the flame again, but he’s been pretty quiet the past few weeks. Leading up to the last fight he was very vocal and brash. I think somebody hit him with some peace of mind and he’s tried to go the humble route this time. We all know how Conor Benn is and we know the type of character he is, and it’s starting to come back.

“I’m excited. I accept all challenges. If he thinks that he’s better than me on his worst day, I want his best. Don’t give me your worst, I want the best of Conor Benn so I can beat him straight out. I think I’m better than him. It’s not so much humbling him, it’s more teaching him a lesson. My career has been so up and down, and I’ve been in and out of so many different controversial things. I’m on a mission to prove my point that I’m still one of the best fighters in the world.

“A lot of people are underestimating me. The odds are crazy right now. The way it looks they’re already making plans for him in December against Adrian Broner – somebody who I believe I beat as well. If I beat Conor then I’ll be like, ‘let me get that Broner fight’. Let me get my rematch. If he’s looking past me then let me look past him. If you guys have got future plans for him then I’m going to start making my own plans.

“I don’t have the prettiest record in boxing and usually people are quick to attack me with that. The real diehards hit me with the fact that I’ve been robbed so many times. All three of my draws were clear wins and my losses – I count maybe half of them or three of them. I can’t accept all of those losses that I have. It’s just unfortunate. That’s why I feel boxing is actually killing itself. It turns people off the sport. I’m hoping for a fair shake and that justice is served, and that the best man wins.

“We’re both hot heads – I think him a lot more than I. I’ve got it in me. I’ve got that Mexican style. I’m that type if you hit me, I want to hit you back. It’s going to make for exciting fireworks. I’m excited for this fight, he’s excited for this fight and everyone is excited for this fight. We’re both planning on putting on a show. I just turned 32, I’m a young veteran. I’m a savvy vet and I’ve got a lot of tools in my toolbox. I think I’ve got a lot more to offer in a fight than Conor Benn.”

Benn vs. Granados is part of a huge night of action in Leeds, Mauricio Lara (23-2, 16 KOs) and Josh Warrington (30-1, 7 KOs) face each other again in a huge rematch for the Featherweight division, Undisputed Lightweight ruler Katie Taylor (18-0, 6 KOs) defends her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine crowns against her latest Mandatory Challenger Jennifer Han (18-3-1, 1 KOs), Mexico’s Jovanni Straffon (24-3-1, 17 KOs) makes the first defence of his IBO Lightweight World Title against the in-form Maxi Hughes (23-5-2, 5 KOs), Australia’s Ebanie Bridges (6-1, 3 KOs) looks to build on her impressive KO win over Bec Connolly at Fight Camp earlier this month when she meets Mailys Gangloff (5-2, 2 KOs), Super-Bantamweight prospect Hopey Price (5-0, 1 KO) steps up against Zahid Hussain (16-1, 2 KOs) in an all-Leeds clash, undefeated Super-Bantamweight talent Jack Bateson (13-0, 3 KOs) clashes with Felix Garcia (7-2-1, 3 KOs) over six rounds, 1-0 Super-Welterweight Brandon Stansfield takes on MJ Hall (2-61-2) and Light-Heavyweight Mali Wright makes his pro debut against Antony Woolery (2-6).

Limited remaining tickets are available from StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk).

Press release issued by Matchroom Boxing.