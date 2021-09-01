BOXXER unveils new signings as Sky Boxing partnership commences

London, UK – BOXXER are thrilled to announce that leading British stars Chris Eubank Jr. and World Champion Savannah Marshall are amongst a huge roster of elite level and new signings of Champions and fast emerging talents as it commences a new era for British boxing on Sky Sports and for the sport in the UK.

In addition to Eubank Jr., promoted in association with Wasserman Boxing, and Marshall, BOXXER have signed long-term promotional agreements with heavyweight title contender Hughie Fury; standout cruiserweights Richard Riakporhe and Mikael Lawal; Olympian Caroline Dubois; dynamite punching super-middleweight Joe Pigford and all-action welterweight Florian Marku. Also Newcastle fight icon Lewis Ritson has signed a co-promotional agreement with BOXXER.

An exciting new generation of exceptional talents will be developed by BOXXER, working alongside the British Boxing Board of Control, to become the champions of tomorrow with the signing of the red-hot Azim brothers, lightweight Adam and super-lightweight Hassan, cruiserweight Scott Forrest, super-welterweight Georgia O’Connor, super-middleweight Germaine Brown, middleweight Brad Rea and highly rated bantamweight Ebonie Jones in support of the grassroots of the sport in the UK.

BOXXER have agreed a co-promotional agreement with Top Rank that will see Undisputed junior welterweight World champion Josh Taylor defend his title against Jack Catterall on Saturday 18th December at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, live on Sky Sports.

In another stunning move, BOXXER has agreed a deal with Salita Promotions for GWOAT, Claressa Shields, the Unified (WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA Super ) World Super Welterweight Champion, to fight on BOXXER shows in the UK that could lead to the long awaited rematch in the professional ranks against rival Marshall.

In conjunction with Sky Sports, BOXXER will commit even further and support the amateur code – the crucial breeding ground of boxing – by offering live streaming of amateur boxing tournaments and the creation of a new annual Cup competition.

Through it’s four-year promotional deal with Sky Sports, BOXXER will showcase its ever-growing stable of talent across 14 Fight Nights per year plus Pay-Per-View and the exciting one-night BOXXER Series tournament to ensure BOXXER talent receives continual mainstream exposure and develop into household names.

The list of confirmed signings are listed below with more names to be announced shortly:

HEAVYWEIGHT

HUGHIE FURY, Manchester (25-3-0, 14) Former British & WBO Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion and World title challenger (Managed by Mick Hennessy)

STEVE ROBINSON, Newcastle (3-0-0, 3)

NICK CAMPBELL, Glasgow (2-0-0, 2)

CRUISERWEIGHT

RICHARD RIAKPORHE, Walworth, London (11-0-0, 8) Former WBA Intercontinental and British Cruiserweight Champion,

MIKAEL LAWAL, Lagos, Nigera/Shepherds Bush, London (13-0-0, 7)

SCOTT FORREST, Edinburgh (Pro debut)

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

GERMAINE BROWN, Kingston, London (9-0-0, 3)

ZAK CHELLI, Fulham, London (10-1-1, 5)

JOE PIGFORD, Southampton (17-0-0, 16)

MIDDLEWEIGHT

CHRIS EUBANK JR. Brighton (30-2-0, 22) Former WBA Interim World Middleweight Champion (Co-Promotion With Wasserman Boxing)

SAVANNAH MARSHALL, Hartlepool, England (10-0-0, 8) WBO World Middleweight Champion, (Managed by Mick Hennessy)

BRAD REA, Manchester (10-0-0, 4)

MARK DICKINSON, Birtley, Tyne and Wear (Pro debut)

SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT

CLARESSA SHIELDS, Flint, Michigan, USA, (11-0-2, 2) Undisputed (WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA SUPER) World Super Welterweight Champion

GEORGIA O’CONNOR, Durham (Pro-debut)

WELTERWEIGHT

APRIL HUNTER, Tyne and Wear, England (4-0-0)

SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

LEWIS RITSON, Newcastle, England (21-2-0, 12) Former WBA Intercontinental Super-Lightweight Champion (Co-promotional agreement)

HASSAN AZIM, Slough, Berkshire (pro debut)

LIGHTWEIGHT

ADAM AZIM, Slough, Berkshire (1-0-0)

CAROLINE DUBOIS, Greenwich, London (Pro debut) Team GB 2020 Olympian

BANTAMWEIGHT

EBONIE JONES, Portsmouth, England (Pro-debut)

The first BOXXER event will be live on Sky Sports on Saturday 2nd October when Eubank Jr. faces hard-hitting German Sven Elbir at the SSE Arena, Wembley on a packed card featuring the European Welterweight Champion David Avenesyan defending his title against Liam Taylor; plus Richard Riakporhe, Mikael Lawal, Germaine Brown, Joe Pigford and Ebonie Jones.

Then on Saturday 16th October at the Utilita Arena Newcastle, Hughie Fury takes on heavy-handed Christian Hammer with WBO World Middleweight Champion Savannah Marshall defending her title against Zambia’s Lolita Muzeya, plus Lewis Ritson, Brad Rea, Steve Robinson, Mark Webster, April Hunter, Georgia O’Connor and Mark Dickinson.

BOXXER founder Ben Shalom said, “We’re thrilled to announce the initial signing of elite boxers, champions and prospects to BOXXER and the forthcoming event schedule. In the coming weeks we look forward to making further big announcements that will take us to the end of the year and into a big 2022.”

