Serhii Bohachuk back in action September 16

Serhii Bohachuk. Photo by Ethan Miller/ Getty Images

Junior middleweight Serhii Bohachuk will square off against Raphael Igbokwe on September 16, promoter Tom Loeffler announced Monday evening.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Quiet Cannon in Montebello, California and will stream live on UFC Fight Pass (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

Despite losing by knockout on March 4 at the hands of former world middleweight title challenger Brandon Adams, Bohachuk is still considered an intriguing fighter with above average punching power.

The Bohachuk-Igbokwe fight headlines a co-promotion between Loeffler and Roy Jones, Jr. Promotions.

“We are excited to have so many quality fights on the Hollywood Fight Nights show on September 16,” said Loeffler. “We’ve had a tremendous reaction from the fans and media to this event. Quiet Cannon will provide a scenic location and great atmosphere for this show. There is a great mix of world-class fighters and local fighters, which will provide a full night of entertaining fights. We look forward to working with UFC Fight Pass, which will broadcast the show and I want to acknowledge Roy Jones, Jr. Boxing and World Cup of Boxing.”

The Quiet Cannon is on the grounds of the city of Montebello Country Club, which is located just east of Downtown Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old Bohachuk (19-1, 19 knockouts), who is originally from Vinitza, Ukraine and is now trained by Manny Robles in the Los Angeles area, returned to action on July 17 in Rock Rapids, Iowa, knocking out 16-23 journeyman Brandon Baue in the opening round.

Igbokwe (16-2, 7 KOs) last fought on January 30, knocking out Juan Carlos Rodriguez in round 3. The 28-year-old southpaw from Houston, Texas has won his last four bouts since losing back-to-back split decisions to Alexis Gaytan in 2019.

In the co-feature, super middleweight Ali Akhmedov will face David Zegarra in a 10-rounds or fewer bout.

Like Bohachuk, Akhmedov is also attempting to rebound from a recent knockout loss. In his last bout on December 18, the 26-year-old from Uzbekistan was knocked out by Ecuador’s Carlos Gongora.

Akhmedov was originally scheduled to return to action earlier this month but a last-minute opponent from Mexico tested positive for COVID-19.

Zegarra (34-5, 21 KOs), who is originally from Lima, Peru and now lives and trains in Mexico City, was stopped in round 2 of his last bout, by former IBF middleweight titleholder David Lemieux. The 36-year-old has lost three of his last five bouts.

Light heavyweight Rafael Simonyan (9-1, 8 KOs) of Armenia will square off against Dallas’ Adrian Taylor (11-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

In a clash of unbeaten junior lightweights, Adrian Corona (7-0, 1 KO) of nearby Colton will face Oxnard’s Daniel Robles (7-0-1, 5 KOs) in a six-round bout. Adrian is the son of well-known official Ray Corona.

Light heavyweight Marco Deckmann (5-1, 4 KOs) of Germany, who is trained by Freddie Roach, will square off against Alejandro Fugon (3-0-1, 3 KOs) of Palmdale, California in a six-round bout.

Lightweight Elvina White will face Chelsey Anderson (3-0, 1 KO) of Yorba Linda, California in a four-round bout. White (5-0, 2 KOs) is originally from Austria and now lives and trains in the Los Angeles area.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing