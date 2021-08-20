Unbeaten lightweight Jair Valtierra eagerly awaits US debut ahead of Alberto Ruiz clash

Jair Valtierra

Jair Valtierra is a solid prospect in a very competitive lightweight division. Another win over a fighter with the ability to upset prospects and undefeated fighters could further enhance his reputation.

The unbeaten Valtierra faces Alberto Ruiz tonight at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City. The 10-round bout will headline a ‘Boxeo Telemundo’ telecast (Telemundo, 12 a.m. ET/ 9 p.m. PT).

Both fighters weighed in at 135 pounds during Thursday’s weigh-in.

Tonight’s clash will serve as a solid test for Valtierra, who has been working with promoter Tuto Zabala Jr. since signing with him early last year.

Zabala believes Valtierra has the intangibles to be a solid lightweight, but a win over Ruiz will solidify his standing as a legit prospect at 135 pounds.

“Jair is a great prospect,” Zabala told The Ring Wednesday evening. “(He is) young and we expect a lot from him. This Friday, he has a fighter in front of him who is hungry for a win and [recently] defeated another unbeaten fighter. We expect a great clash. Ruiz is managed by (former world champion) Humberto ‘Chiquita’ Gonzalez of Chiquita Boxing.”

Valtierra (15-0, 8 knockouts), who resides in Leon, Mexico, is coming off a knockout win over former fringe contender Emanuel Lopez on May 14. In his previous fight on February 26, Valtierra defeated Jerson Aguilar by unanimous decision over 10 rounds.

The 19-year-old made his pro debut three years ago last month. Zabala hopes to finalize Valtierra’s visa for him to make his U.S. later this year or early in 2022.

Ruiz (10-2, 7 KOs), who resides in nearby Cuernavaca, last fought on May 29, defeating previously-unbeaten Eduardo Martinez by majority decision. The 26-year-old has won his last two fights after losing two in a row.

In an all-Mexico City co-feature, Ivan Garcia (6-1-1, 5 KOs) will square off against Miguel Angel Rojas (3-2-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round flyweight bout.

Junior lightweight Jonathan Ramirez (6-2, 4 KOs) will face Edwin Campos (1-5, 1 KO) in a six-round bout.

In another flyweight clash, unbeaten Brandon Jimenez (3-0) faces Emmanuel Ramirez (2-3, 1 KO) in a four-round bout. Tonight is a rematch of their April 30 bout that Jimenez won by unanimous decision.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing