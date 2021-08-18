Felix Alvarado seeks 108-pound unification bouts following first-round blowout

When IBF junior flyweight titlist Felix Alvarado arrived in Frisco, Texas last week to take a spot on the Vergil Ortiz-Egidijus Kavaliauskas undercard, he was expecting to be defending his title for the third time against Erick Lopez Garcia.

However, Alvarado, who is rated No. 2 by The Ring at 108 pounds, was greeted with some disappointing news from his manager, William Ramirez. Garcia had been forced to withdraw from the contest, reportedly due to a visa issue.

“It was very frustrating when I found out that we were not going to be defending [my title], especially after the type of camp that we had,” Alvarado (37-2, 32 knockouts) told The Ring. “But I am a professional, I know these things happen and we are always prepared. This is boxing and until the bell rings for the first round, nothing is for sure.”

Golden Boy were able to source a late substitute, Israel Vazquez, son of three-weight titleholder Wilfredo, to face Alvarado in a non-title bout.

The action was heated from the start with “El Gemelo” looking to make a statement as he viciously tore into the Puerto Rican’s body. Alvarado then landed a powerful right hand that dropped Vazquez, who was counted out at 2:50 of the opening round.

The 32-year-old power-puncher isn’t one to rest on his laurels and is staying in shape in case opportunity knocks.

“I’ll be back in the gym within a week, keeping myself busy,” Alvarado said. “I would love [it] if my manager William Ramirez could get me a unification bout, hopefully before the year is out.”

Ramirez is on board and hopes to be able to deliver for his fighter.

“Now that this fight is over, I am definitely going to concentrate on trying to get a unification bout against any of the current 108-pound champions,” he said. “Then we are considering moving up to 112 pounds.”

