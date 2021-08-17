Leigh Wood signs multi-fight promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing

Leigh Wood (right) trades with Xu Can. Photo by Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing

British featherweight star Leigh Wood has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

Wood, who is rated No. 7 by The Ring at 126 pounds, stopped Xu Can in the 12th and final round in a huge upset on the first week of Matchroom Fight Camp in Essex, England last month.

“I’m really excited to be working with Matchroom who in my opinion are leading the way in professional boxing,” said Wood. “I’m confident that they can deliver and help me achieve my dream on the biggest stage in boxing.

“I said I wanted the Emanuel Navarrete fight because he’s explosive like me, that’ll be absolute fireworks. My best years are definitely ahead of me.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Leigh to the Matchroom Boxing team after his stunning victory at Fight Camp,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “The featherweight division is on fire right now in the U.K. We have the platform to box Leigh anywhere in the world but I’d love to land him a big fight at the [Nottingham] City Ground next year.”

“Leigh is one of the most improved fighters in the U.K. and has a brilliant team behind him in Ben Davison, Lee Wylie and Barry Smith,” said Wood’s manager Dave Coldwell. “To go in at six weeks’ notice and turn in a performance like that shows that he belongs on the biggest stage.”

Quotes courtesy of Matchroom Boxing.