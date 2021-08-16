Stephon Fulton and Brandon Figueroa in featherweight unification scrap Sept. 18

Stephen Fulton

The unification bout between unbeaten junior featherweights Brandon Figueroa and Stephon Fulton is set.

Figueroa will defend his newly-acquired WBC title against Fulton, the WBO titleholder, on September 18, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) officially announced Monday.

The 12-round bout will take place at The Park Theatre inside Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air live on Showtime.

Figueroa v. Fulton is a compelling clash between two of the best junior featherweights in boxing today. Fulton and Figueroa are ranked No. 3 and 4, respectively, according to The Ring.

The fight was originally scheduled for the previous weekend, but the September 18 date opened up after the proposed unification bout between Ring Magazine super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and IBF titleholder Caleb Plant fell through. Las Vegas was also in play as the site for the Alvarez-Plant card.

Figueroa (22-0-1, 17 knockouts), who resides in Weslaco, Texas, won the WBC title in his last bout, on May 15, by knocking out Luis Nery in round 7.

Figueroa’s only blemish stemmed from a November 2019 bout; he fought to a split-decision draw against former world title challenger Julio Ceja.

The 24-year-old has notable victories over Oscar Escandon, Moises Flores and Javier Chacon.

Like Figueroa, Fulton (19-0, 8 KOs), who resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, also won a world title belt in his last bout. He defeated Angelo Leo by unanimous decision on January 23 in a clash of unbeaten fighters.

In his previous bout on January 25 of last year, the 27-year-old defeated Arnold Khegai by unanimous decision over 12 rounds.

Another significant junior featherweight fight is also in the works to take place on the card. Word is unbeaten Ra’eese Aleem could face former unified titleholder Danny Roman in a 12-round bout.

