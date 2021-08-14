Felix Alvarado demolishes Israel Vazquez in one round on Ortiz-Kavaliauskas undercard 

It took a while, but the Ortiz-Kavaliauskas undercard finally gave us a knockout.

In a non-title bout, IBF junior flyweight titlist Felix Alvarado stopped an overmatched but game opponent in Israel Vazquez, coming after him right at the bell and relentlessly pursuing him around the ring until he finally sent him down to the canvas.

Vazquez survived the count, but veteran referee Luis Pabon had seen enough to determine that his Puerto Rican compatriot was done, halting the massacre at the 2:15 mark of the first round during the last part of the undercard of the Vergil Ortiz vs. Egidjius Kavaliauskas bout in Frisco, Texas.

Nicaragua’s Alvarado, brother of co-main event fighter René, and thus one half of the first-ever pair of identical twins to become boxing world titlists, stormed out of his corner to land punches from all angles on his hopeless foe. Vazquez, son of multiple titlist Wilfredo Vazquez (a man who made a career out of winning fights in which he was brutally underestimated) fell a bit away from the family tree, but he came to fight for as long as it lasted. Unfortunately, it didn’t last much.

In the first fight of the DAZN broadcast, George Rincon convincingly defeated Russia’s Nikolai Buzolin over eight rounds in a junior welterweight bout.

Buzolin (8-4-1, 4 KOs) threw every dirty trick in the book on Rincon, trying to get under the skin of the Texas native. But Rincon’s power and better skills made the difference, and he overcame his frustration by sneaking in a few dirty tricks of his own. By mid-fight, elbows and rabbit punches were commonplace, and a few cuts and bruises coming from repeated head butts became visible, and one of them resulted in a serious cut on Rincon’s forehead in the eighth and final round.

The scorecards gave Rincon the victory by margins of 80-72, and he thus improved to 12-0 with 7 stoppage wins.

In the second fight of the night, Chicago’s Alex “Chi-Town Heat” Martin defeated Josec Ruiz over ten rounds in an entertaining junior welterweight scrap, improving his record to 17-3 with 6 KO.

Ruiz (23-5-3, 16 KO), originally from Honduras now living in Miami, never stopped charging forward and landing strong punches in bunches while the southpaw Martin scored more accurately but more sparsely in retreat, keeping the distance by taking advantage of his superior reach and punching power. The scorecards read 100-90 in favor of Martin, giving him what felt like an excessive margin that failed to recognize Ruiz’s aggressive job in the ring.

In the opening bout of the night, local product Alex Rincon (George’s brother) remained undefeated after a strong showing against Sonny Duversonne (11-4-2, 8 KO) in an eight-round middleweight bout. Rincon (9-0, 6 KO) was the busier fighter through the early going and stepped up the pace even further in the late rounds, coming close to scoring a stoppage with an extraordinary barrage of strong and accurate punches in the final minute of the last round. Scorecards favored the southpaw Rincon by margins of 80-72 (twice) and 79-73.