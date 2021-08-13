Cassius Chaney looks to gain rounds versus Shawndell Winters on Saturday night

Heavyweight Cassius Chaney

Cassius Chaney has earned a reputation of destroying his opponents in recent fights. Chaney would like to add another devastating knockout to his record on Saturday night but progressing as a prizefighter and remaining unbeaten is much more important.

The heavyweight prospect will face Shawndell Winters in a 10-round bout at the Palladium, in Worcester, Massachusetts, co-manager Zachary Levin told The Ring Friday morning.

Chaney (20-0, 14 knockouts), who resides in nearby New London, Connecticut, most recently fought on December 12, stopping gatekeeper Jason Bergman in Round 3. In his previous fight, last August 28, Chaney stopped Chauncy Welliver in Round 4.

The 34-year-old has won his last nine bouts by knockout. During one of his knockout wins, in July 2019, Chaney scored a vicious knockdown of Joel Caudle, sending him through the ring ropes and onto the floor. Caudle beat the 20-count, climbing back into the ring before the fight was stopped moments later in the opening round.

Chaney is also managed by David Berlin.

Winters (13-5, 12 KOs), who resides in Harvey, Illinois, lost by unanimous decision to journeyman Roberto Nafate of Mexico in his most recent bout, on March 26. The 40-year-old has lost his last three bouts, including a stoppage loss to former WBO titleholder Joseph Parker in February 2020.

In the co-feature, cruiserweight prospect Richard Rivera (19-0, 14 KOs) will square off against journeyman Ernesto Berrospe in an eight-round bout.

Rivera, who resides in Hartford, Connecticut, stopped Ulisses Jimenez in the opening round of his most recent bout on February 12. The 30-year-old has stopped four of his last six opponents.

The 40-year-old Berropse (11-17, 6 KOs) was knocked out by Hector Zepeda in the opening round of his most recent bout on June 5. Berropse, who resides in Guadalajara, Mexico, has lost his last eight bouts, all by stoppage.

Welterweight Wilfredo Pagan (6-1, 3 KOs), of Southbridge, Massachusetts, will square off against Carlos Marrero (2-6-1) in a six-round bout. Pagan, who is originally from Puerto Rico, will be fighting for the first time in over two years.

In bantamweight action, Angel Gonzalez (4-0, 3 KOs) will face Richard Barnard (1-4-1), of Waianai, Hawaii, in a four-round bout.

Former two-division titleholder Jose Antonio Rivera is promoting the card.

