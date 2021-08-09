Photos: Comedian Jo Koy visits Manny Pacquiao at Wild Card Gym

All photos by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions

Comedian Jo Koy stopped by the Wild Card Boxing Club on Monday to greet Manny Pacquiao as he trains for his August 21 showdown with WBC/IBF welterweight titleholder Errol Spence Jr.

Jo Koy, a Filipino-American whose real name is Joseph Herbert, palled around with the 42-year-old boxing legend, whom he has referenced multiple times in his comedy act, including 2020’s Netflix special “In His Elements,” which was filmed in the Philippines. In one of the jokes, Jo Koy jokes about Pacquiao’s thick Filipino accent in the post-fight interview after his breakout victory over Marco Antonio Barrera in 2003.

Prior to hitting the Wild Card, Pacquiao did his customary morning workout at Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

The Pacquiao-Spence fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and will be shown live on Fox pay-per-view.