Photos: Manny Pacquiao pounds away on punch mitts at Wild Card Gym

All photos by Wendell Alinea
by Ryan Songalia

Manny Pacquiao continued his push towards his August 21 showdown with WBC/IBF welterweight titleholder Errol Spence Jr., putting in the rounds at the Wild Card Boxing Club on Sunday, August 7 with Freddie Roach and Buboy Fernandez.

The 42-year-old Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 knockouts) will seek to turn the hands of time back when he faces the 31-year-old Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) and defeat a second straight undefeated welterweight titleholder.

The bout will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will headline a Fox pay-per-view card.

