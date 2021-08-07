Photos: Manny Pacquiao pounds away on punch mitts at Wild Card Gym

All photos by Wendell Alinea

Manny Pacquiao continued his push towards his August 21 showdown with WBC/IBF welterweight titleholder Errol Spence Jr., putting in the rounds at the Wild Card Boxing Club on Sunday, August 7 with Freddie Roach and Buboy Fernandez.

The 42-year-old Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 knockouts) will seek to turn the hands of time back when he faces the 31-year-old Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) and defeat a second straight undefeated welterweight titleholder.

The bout will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will headline a Fox pay-per-view card.