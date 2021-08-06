Canelo Alvarez is aiming for a late-October, early-November fight, according to Eddy Reynoso

May 4th, 2021; Arlington, TX; Saul Canelo Alvarez and and his trainer Eddy Reynoso tours AT&T Stadium and addresses the media prior to his WBC, WBA and WBO unification fight against Billy Joe Saunders on May 8th, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Michelle Farsi/Matchroom.

The boxing world is waiting and hoping, and now it seems more apparent that Canelo Alvarez, the world’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, will fight in either the last week of October or first two weeks of November, according to Eddy Reynoso, Alvarez’s trainer, manager and confidante, The Ring has learned.

Who, when or where is still an unknown.

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger first reported on Friday that Alvarez’s traditional September 18th date, which is Mexican Independence Weekend, was nixed due to “prolonged negotiations for two different fights, Alvarez has decided to move his next bout to November, promoter Eddie Hearn told ESPN on Friday.”

According to Coppinger, “Alvarez was closing in on a deal to meet Caleb Plant on Sept. 18 for the undisputed 168-pound championship, but the pact fell apart at the 11th hour. Alvarez was set to earn more than $40 million guaranteed, with Plant earning upward of $10 million. The proposed bout would have seen Alvarez return to pay-per-view (PBC on Fox); Alvarez’s last six fights were streamed by DAZN.”

In an exclusive with The Ring on Friday, Reynoso, the BWAA’s 2019 Trainer of the Year, stressed that the Caleb Plant fight for the undisputed super middleweight championship is not out of the picture. Plant holds the IBF belt, Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 knockouts) holds everything else, including The Ring’s 168-pound world title and status as the world’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

“We were negotiating with Plant and both sides couldn’t come to terms, and we also negotiated with (WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry) Bivol (the Ring’s No. 2-ranked light heavy),” Reynoso said. “But overall, with the negotiations going back and forth, the time got too short for us for a promotion on September 18th. When the time got that close, we decided on a decision. What was in our best interest was to make the fight the fourth week of October or maybe the first two weeks of November.

“We think that’s what is best for everyone.

“Back in December (2020), Saul and I decided that we had our plan and our mindset on a unification at 168 pounds. That was our goal and that was our priority. Caleb Plant has the last belt at 168, and the negotiations fell apart, but there is a possibility there could be other options in October or November.

“But the priority has always been to unify and make history at 168. I have a great relationship with Al Haymon. There are options out there. It could be Caleb Plant, it could be Bivol, it could be GGG (Gennadiy Golovkin). Everything is possible. But I’ll tell you what, Saul will fight before the year ends.

“It’s going to be a good fight, a fight that the people will want, and will be a benefit to Saul’s career and his legacy.”

Reynoso also made sure that the boxing community understand that Reynoso and Alvarez work hand-in-hand with one another and Alvarez places all of his trust in Reynoso’s final decisions.

“My father and I have managed Canelo since his career started, we trained him and now I’m in charge,” Reynoso said. “My father (Chepo Reynoso) has stepped back a little and we’re out here training to make history.

“We’re very blessed to be in this position in boxing, but I’m the one in charge and I’m the one with the last say so when it comes to his career. I’m his manager.

“Saul and I are a team. We have a great partnership. He trusts me and I trust him. We made it this far because he trusts me and I trust him. In the end, we make the best decisions for us. We love working with Eddie Hearn. He’s promoted our last three fights and we’re very happy with him, but we are free agents.

“We’re able and willing to work with Bob Arum and Top Rank. We’re able and willing to work with Al Haymon and PBC. Any promoter out there, any network out there that gives us the best offers and put the best numbers on the table, we’re willing to work with them. We have a good relationship with every single one out there.

“We’re family and have been together through all of the good times and the bad times.”

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America. He can be followed on twitter @JSantoliquito.