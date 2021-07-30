Saturday, July 31, 2021  |
Photos: Michael Coffie weighs 271.3 pounds, Jonathan Rice weighs 268.6 pounds

Sean Michael Ham / Premier Boxing Champions
by Ryan Songalia

Undefeated heavyweight Michael Coffie weighed in at 271.3 pounds on Friday, ahead of his ten-round bout on Saturday against Jonathan Rice, who was slightly lighter at 268.6 pounds.

The bout will headline a PBC on Fox card from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Coffie (12-0, 9 knockouts) of Brooklyn, N.Y. is coming off a third round knockout win over Darmani Rock in January. Rice, a Los Angeles resident, is a year younger than Coffie at 34. He has lost two straight bouts, but took Efe Ajagba the ten-round distance in his last bout, in September of 2020, and was stopped in ten rounds by Demsey McKean in Australia in March of 2020.

Vito Mielnicki Jr. and Noah Kidd

The co-featured bout was supposed to feature local favorite Vito Mielnicki Jr. against James Martin in an immediate rematch of Mielnicki’s first defeat this past April. Mielnicki (8-1, 5 knockouts) made the 147-pound limit on the mark for the eight-round bout, but Martin (7-2) missed the weight badly, checking in at 151.5 pounds, causing the opposition to be switched around.

Mielnicki will instead face Noah Kidd (6-3-2, 5 KOs), who weighed 144.6 pounds, while Martin will face Joey Spencer (12-0, 9 KOs), who weighed in at 156.5 pounds.

Andre Dirrell and Christopher Brooker

Also returning to action is Andre Dirrell (27-3, 17 knockouts), who weighed in at 175.5 pounds for his 10-round bout with Christopher Brooker (16-7, 6 KOs), who weighed in at 175 pounds. The bout will headline a second, earlier broadcast on Fox Sports 1. Dirrell, a 2004 U.S. Olympian and multiple time world title challenger, last fought in December of 2019, knocking out Juan Ubaldo Cabrera in five rounds.

In other bouts, Norman Neely (8-0, 7 KOs) of Paterson, N.J. weighed in at 226.2 pounds for his 6-round bout with Juan Torres (6-3-1, 3 KOs) of Cypress, Texas, who weighed 247.9 pounds. Karl Dargan (19-1, 9 KOs) of Philadelphia weighed 137.5 pounds for his 8-round bout against Ivan Delgado (13-3-2, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles, who weighed 139.5 pounds. Michael Anderson (20-3-1, 14 KOs) of Newark, N.J. weighed 147.9 pounds for his 6-round bout against DeMarcus Rodgers (14-3-1, 5 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tenn., who weighed 146.5 pounds.

