Conor Benn tests positive for COVID-19, Adrian Granados bout postponed

It only took Benn 80 seconds to finish Vargas. Photo by Dave Thompson/ Matchroom Boxing

Conor Benn has tested positive for COVID-19 and his welterweight contest against Adrian Granados is off.

The rising British star was set to return to the ring for the first time following his first-round blitzkrieg of Samuel Vargas last November.

Benn (18-0, 12 KOs), 24, and Granados (21-8-3, 15 KOs), 31, of Cicero, Illinois, were slated to headline a card Saturday at the Matchroom Boxing HQ in Brentwood, Essex, popularly dubbed as “Fight Camp.”

However, the bout is at least postponed after promoter Eddie Hearn revealed Benn’s positive test this morning. It was particularly bad timing for Hearn, who was looking to stage Matchroom’s first major show with DAZN following their departure from Sky Sports.

“Slightly disappointing news that Conor Benn has failed a Covid test this morning for his upcoming fight with Adrian Granados,” Hearn confirmed in a video posted on social media. “We are conducting further PCR tests but he will be off the card on Saturday night.

“Conor Been is in good spirits, he feels well, of course he will obey the isolation rules and reset and reschedule his fight with Adrian Granados and we will make further announcements on that soon.”

Xu Can and Leigh Wood will take over the bill as the main event. The two featherweights are scheduled to battle over 12 rounds.