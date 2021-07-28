Pablo Cesar Cano looks to spoil unbeaten record of Danielito Zorrilla

Pablo Cesar Cano. Photo courtesy of Golden Boy Promotions

Pablo Cesar Cano is keen on scoring another upset victory.

He has a prime opportunity to achieve that again on August 14 when he takes on undefeated junior welterweight Danielito Zorrilla at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the official training facility of the Dallas Cowboys.

The slated 10-round affair will take place on the undercard of the main event featuring rising welterweight sensation Vergil Ortiz Jr. taking on Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas.

Zorrilla comes in with the more established amateur career on the domestic scene with eight national titles and a glamorous record of 192-16. During his tutelage in the unpaid ranks, he also fought a cache of solid fighters, including Luis Arcon, Arthur Biyarslanov, Alberto Machado, and Felix Verdejo. But when it comes to pro experience, there is no doubt that Cano leads by a mile, having fought in 26 more bouts.

“That’s an advantage that I have over him. However, both of us are coming into this fight with a desire to win. He might be the younger guy, but I’m more experienced in the ring,” Cano said through an interpreter. “It’s definitely going to be a great fight, and I’m ready to prove myself in there.”

And with that experience comes names. Cano has also fought four former champions, including Jorge Linares, Paulie Malignaggi, Erik Morales, and “Sugar” Shane Mosley.

His first-round knockout of Linares in January 2019 was a massive upset. He blitzed the former four-time champion, dropping him three times before referee Ricky Gonzalez stopped the fight.

“Linares was the biggest win of my career to date,” Cano said. “It wasn’t so much that I defeated him, but it was the way I beat him that night. That made the victory more important. “I showed in that fight that I have a lot more to give in this sport, and there is definitely more to come.”

In his most recent fight in November 2019, Cano (33-7-1, 23 KOs), of Mexico, recovered from a first-round knockdown to knockout Roberto Ortiz, who came into the bout overweight, in the subsequent frame. We asked the 31-year-old to explain the reasoning behind his inactivity.

“We were supposed to fight in March 2020 just before the pandemic hit, and then there were no available dates until the following March,” he explained. And then, unfortunately, I had some medical issues that forced me to withdraw from my fight [against Johnathan Navarro].”

Cano-Navarro was initially tabbed to be the chief support to the Vergil Ortiz-Maurice Hooker fight this past March at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

“I took a week off and resumed training the next. I’ve been waiting for another opportunity since, and now we’re more ready than ever to take advantage against Zorrilla.”

The 27-year-old Zorrilla (15-0, 11 KOs) has knocked out three of his last five opponents. The Cano fight will mark his third 10-rounder.

As he prepares to take on the Puerto Rican, Cano is riding a three-bout winning streak, a mark that he has not achieved since 2012, just after he suffered his pro loss at the hands of former four-division world champion Erik Morales, who knocked him in the 10th round of their fight for the vacant WBC junior welterweight title.