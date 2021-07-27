Yomar Alamo-Adrian Yung set for August 13 in Kissimmee

Yomar Alamo. Photo by Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Unbeaten junior welterweight Yomar Alamo will face Adrian Yung on August 13, All Star Boxing Promotions announced Tuesday.

The 10-round bout will take place at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida and will headline a ‘Boxeo Telemundo’ telecast (Telemundo, 12 a.m. ET/ 9 p.m. PT).

The Alamo-Yung clash will be the first of three consecutive telecasts of the summer ‘Boxeo Telemundo’ series.

Alamo (19-0-1, 12 knockouts), who resides in Caguas, Puerto Rico, last fought on March 5, defeating Jesus Beltran by unanimous decision over 10 rounds. In his previous fight, on February 28 of last year, Alamo defeated Kendo Castaneda by majority decision in a clash of unbeaten fighters.

The only blemish on the 26-year-old’s record is a split decision draw against Mexico’s Antonio Moran in October 2019.

Alamo, who is trained by former world champion Ivan Calderon, believes bigger fights lie ahead, but he is not overlooking Yung.

“We never look past our opponent at this level, as all opponents are tough and come to win,” he said. “It feels good to be back in my second home of Kissimmee, Florida, as I continue my quest for a (world) title opportunity. After this fight, we are ready to face the top of the division.”

Yung (28-6-2, 22 KOs) has not fought since February 22 of last year when he stopped Jesus Rendon Salomon in five rounds. He has won his last two bouts since dropping a unanimous decision to lightweight Luke Campbell in March 2019.

The 28-year-old Yung, who resides in the boxing hotbed of Los Mochis, Mexico, has also lost bouts to Erick De Leon, Elvis Torres, Julio Barraza, Edson Ramirez and Oscar Gonzalez.

Unbeaten junior featherweight Jorge De Jesus Romero (20-0-1, 13 KOs) and junior lightweight Otar Eranosyan (8-0, 5 KOs) are scheduled to fight in separate bouts on the card.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing