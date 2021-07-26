Perez brothers, Angel and Antonio, discuss recent victories in Mexico

Talented former amateur standouts Angel and Antonio Perez, 19-year-old twin brothers from Dauphin, Pennsylvania are at the very early stages of their professional careers.

Angel, who successfully made his debut last month with a first round knockout, fought and won his second outing, stopping Carlos Leal Martinez right hand in the second round at the Holiday Inn Hotel, Cuernavaca, just outside Mexico City, on Friday.

Debutant Antonio was able to score a fourth-round stoppage over Martin Romero Garcia with a debilitating body shot on the same card.

Angel Perez, who fought at 145 but will compete as a junior welterweight, was happy with how his fight went.

“Mexico was a great experience for me,” Angel Perez (2-0, 2 knockouts) told The Ring. “I loved every second of it I’m grateful to be able to travel outside of the country and compete traveling across the world. It is something I always wanted to do and mixing it with my career is like a dream come true.”

As an amateur, Angel went 68-8 as an amateur, won the Eastern nationals at 152-pounds in 2019 and was third at the Junior Olympics and is a six-time Golden Glove state champion.

Antonio, who is regarded as the bigger-puncher of the two will campaign at 135-pounds, was also pleased with his performance.

“I felt like the experience was wonderful getting all four rounds in with this altitude it was definitely different,” said Antonio. “I loved it and loved the fans.”

Antonio was 76-8 in the unpaid ranks. He is a two-time Junior Olympic gold medalist and was ranked No. 1 in America for before turning professional.

The Perez twin’s co-promoter, Camille Estephan of Eye of the Tiger Management, is happy with how each fighter looked.

“Both brothers showed that they have loads of talent and a style to please with lots of power,” said Estephan, who expects both to fight next on August 27. “It is a very promising future. We will keep them busy and active to develop them into champions.”

Estephan’s partner with both fighters is former manager turned promoter, Cameron Dunkin of D&D Boxing, who is best known for working with the likes of Kelly Pavlik, Tim Bradley and Nonito Donaire and currently lists Jaron Ennis and Brandun Lee among his clients believes that the Perez twins have the requisite ability to add their names to his elite roster.

“They’ve got a lot of ability,” said Dunkin, who was introduced to them by Ennis. “They’re works in progress but they both have the potential to go a long, long way in boxing. We want to get them right back in as fast as possible.”

