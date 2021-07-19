Unbeaten super middleweight Shadasia Green knows her worth, seeks world title opportunity

Photo: Shadasia Green Twitter

She’s a knockout artist that has been invited to train with the likes of Claressa Shields, Christina Hammer, and Alicia Napoleon.

So why isn’t Shadasia Green signed to a major promoter yet? She isn’t quite sure, either. But as relentless as she is in the ring, it pales in comparison to her determination to take her game to the next level.

“I’ve actually had a couple discussions with a few promoters. Women’s boxing is at the forefront sometimes,” Green said. “The promoters’ job is to lock you into a fight for the smallest amount and make the biggest payday they can off of you. I want to fight, but not for nothing.”

We asked her to shed some light into the offers she received. While Green was unable to disclose the specific promoters, she was able to provide a description of the deals that were then on the table.

“Their offers were shallow,” the super middleweight prospect explained. “So we rejected and we’ve just been continuously doing things and training until we get the proper offer and a promoter who truly appreciates my talent.”

Despite her struggles to land a promoter, Green (8-0, 7 KOs), 31, of Paterson, New Jersey, will not cross over to mixed martial arts.

“My boxing career will go on without a promoter,” she continued. “I have a great team behind me. They are putting me at the forefront to fight for different titles, including the WBC, WBA, and the WBO.

“You can’t necessarily fight for a title without being signed, especially if you’re fighting somebody for their title. MMA is really not in my sight. I want to conquer the sport that I’m in and that’s boxing.”

Green, who started boxing at the age of 15 to get in shape for basketball, has a trio of goals in mind, but they all center around one thing: excellence.

“I have dreams of becoming a world champion, an undisputed world champion, and pound-for-pound one of the greatest female boxers to ever lace up a pair of gloves. My focus is strictly on boxing.”

Green doesn’t exactly care who she signs with as long as the offer she receives is “respectful” of her abilities in the ring.

“I talked to Oscar De La Hoya a really long time ago probably at the beginning of my professional dreams,” she recalled. “We will sit down as a team and take interest in one promoter.

“That’s who we want to come knocking, but if any other promoter came and offered something that sees me for my talent, we would take it. I’m a 2016 AIBA silver world medalist; I was on the Olympic team, and I’ve been in camp with some of the great men and women fighters. My talent speaks volumes.”