Serhii Bohachuk knocks out journeyman Brandon Baue in one round

Serhii Bohachuk. Photo by Ethan Miller/ Getty Images

Hard-hitting junior middleweight prospect Serhii Bohachuk returned to the win column late Saturday night, knocking out journeyman Brandon Baue in the opening round at the Forster Community Center in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Bohachuk, who is now based out of the Los Angeles area, improves to 19-1 (19 knockouts).

From the opening bell, Bohachuk landed combinations on a game Baue. After scoring with a left jab, right uppercut to the head, Bohachuk landed a devastating left hook to Baue’s stomach. The stricken fighter took a step back, eventually dropping to one knee, where he was counted out.

This victory was Bohachuk’s first since suffering his lone defeat at the hands of Brandon Adams on March 4 on a Ring City USA telecast. He was up on all three judges’ scorecards entering Round 8, but Adams dropped him before the fight was stopped later in that session.

Bohachuk is trained by Manny Robles and promoted by Tom Loeffler.

Baue (16-24, 11 KOs), who resides in Troy, Missouri, has now lost seven of his last eight bouts, five by knockout.

The card was promoted by 15th Round Promotions and streamed live on Fite.tv.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing