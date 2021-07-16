Xu Can-Leigh Wood set for Matchroom Fight Camp on July 31

Xu Can on the attack vs. Manny Robles during their 12-round war on November 23, 2019 in Indio, California. Photo By Tom Hogan/Golden Boy/ Getty Images

Xu Can will take on Leigh Wood at the Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on July 31, live worldwide on DAZN.

Can, who is rated No. 3 by The Ring at featherweight, is coming off a dominant decision victory over the previously unbeaten Manny Robles III in November 2019. The Chinese star was later linked to a bout against then-IBF titleholder Josh Warrington, but the deal fell through.

“I have been idled nearly 20 months without a fight,” said Can (18-2, 3 knockouts). “In the past 5 months in Miami, my coach Pedro Diaz has worked me very hard. This is by far the best preparation for my title fights. I feel that I am in an excellent status, physically and mentally. In the next three weeks, my goal is to focus on the training and preparation. Leigh Wood is a tough opponent to face and he also has the privilege to fight at home. I must devote 200 percent of efforts to keep my title. I can’t wait to see how I turn out on July 31.”

Wood, who hails from Nottingham, England, is coming off a ninth-round stoppage of Reece Mould that saw him capture the vacant British championship. He has won 24 of 26 fights, 14 by way of knockout, and his only losses came against Gavin McDonnell and Jazza Dickens.

“Opportunities like this don’t always come around, I won’t need another,” said Wood. “I’m going to be world champion. He’s very good volume puncher; if you let him fight his fight, you’re in for a hard night. I know what I have to do, and I will be exchanging on my terms.”

Also on the card, welterweight star Conor Benn (18-0, 12 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Adrian Granados (21-8-3, 15 KOs), Tommy McCarthy (18-2, 9 KOs) and Chris Billam-Smith (12-1, 10 KOs) collide in a huge showdown for the European, British and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles, super middleweight Avni Yildirim (21-3, 12 KOs) takes on Jack Cullen (19-2-1, 9 KOs), Liverpool junior middleweight Anthony Fowler (14-1, 11 KOs) faces Roberto Garcia (44-5, 27 KOs), Manchester lightweight Campbell Hatton (2-0) continues his young journey in the pro ranks and former amateur star Sandy Ryan makes her highly-anticipated professional debut at junior welterweight.

Quotes courtesy of Matchroom Boxing.