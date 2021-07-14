Fight Picks: Jermell Charlo-Brian Castano

On Saturday, Ring Magazine, IBF, WBA and WBC junior middleweight titleholder Jermell Charlo and WBO counterpart Brian Castano will meet to decide who is the undisputed champion at 154 pounds at the AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas.

This intriguing looking matchup will be broadcast on Showtime, beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT. and will stream live in the U.K. and some European countries on FITE for £9.99 (coverage begins at 2:00 a.m. GMT).

Charlo defeated a host of solid fighters including Gabriel Rosado (UD 10), Vanes Martirosyan (UD 10) and Joachim Alcine (TKO 6) before capturing the vacant WBC title with a come-from-behind knockout over John Jackson (KO 8). He made three defenses – most impressively knocking out Erickson Lubin (KO 1) – but lost his title in controversial fashion to Tony Harrison (UD 12). After one comeback win, he regained the title, struggling at times before knocking out Harrison (KO 11). Last time out, he added the WBA and IBF titles to his collection when he stopped Jeison Rosario (KO 8).

Castano, who is rated No. 3 at 154 pounds, was a standout amateur. The Argentinean is an aggressive boxer-puncher who holds wins over Michel Soro (SD 12) and Cedric Vitu (TKO 12) in France. The 31-year-old has since drawn with Erislandy Lara (D 12), stopped fringe contender Wale Omotoso (TKO 5) and, most recently, widely outpointed Patrick Teixeira (UD 12) to claim the WBO title.

Will the rangier Charlo (34-1, 18 knockouts) be able to use height and reach advantages to keep Castano at bay? How will the American react if Castano (17-0-1, 12 KOs) is able to get inside and use his physicality? Both guys have shown good chins, so a distance fight is likely.

Online gambling group William Hill lists Charlo as an 4-11 (-275) favorite, while Castano is priced at 21-10 (+210); the draw is 18-1 (+1800).

Here’s how the experts see it:

THE RING MAGAZINE/ RINGTV.COM

TOM GRAY: CHARLO SD

“I rate Jermell, but I think this is a very difficult style matchup for him. Castano is strong, he presents different looks, he’s loaded with confidence and he’s very hard to discourage. I think Jermell will struggle to get into a rhythm against this guy and the fight will be evenly contested through 12 rounds. A decision win may even be viewed as controversial and there could be significant demand for a rematch.”

ANSON WAINWRIGHT: CHARLO MD

“This is a really good fight on paper and I think will play out in exciting fashion in the ring. Charlo will be heavily favored, though Castano is a live dog. Charlo has size and power over the rugged Argentinean, who will do his absolute best to try to get inside and rough him up. Castano was an elite amateur and has done very well as a pro since making the switch in 2012. We know what we’ll get with Castano, while Charlo has had a tendency to fight to the level of his opposition. I think the Houston native will be dialed in but Castano is very tough to discourage and will make things difficult the whole way through. I like Charlo to win but not by much, possibly controversially.”

LEE GROVES: CHARLO UD

“Both men are coming off big victories — Charlo’s body-jab knockout of Jeison Rosario to become a three-belt titleholder and Castano’s overwhelming points win over Patrick Teixeira to win the WBO belt. Castano’s strength — high work rate and enormous stamina — plays directly into Charlo’s weakness, his propensity for fighting in spurts and his dependence on his out-of-the-blue power to bail him out of tough situations. For this reason, Castano’s style could be nightmarish for Charlo, and had this fight been staged anywhere but Charlo’s home state of Texas I’d predict an outright victory for Castano. But because this event is in San Antonio — and because Castano’s last five fights have averaged 10.6 rounds — the fight will likely go the distance and in that event Castano must dominate to an extra high degree to get the “W.” Therefore, my guess is that while Castano may well win the fight, Charlo will win the decision.”

MICHAEL WOODS: CHARLO KO

“Jermell is going to be more impressive with his foe than Jermall was with his recently. Castano doesn’t get the respect he maybe deserves coming into this match–and part of that I think has to do with a quick-take assumption from the gut. Man is 17-0-1, people might think he’s not seasoned enough to be in this sort of fight. I look for Jermell to score his fourth KO in a row, around round 9 or 10.”

RON BORGES: CHARLO KO 9

“Castano may prove to be a more worthy opponent than some think but in the end it won’t matter. Jermell Charlo will figure out what he’s up against by midway through the fight and end this title defense around the ninth round with a resounding thud.”

MARTY MULCAHEY: CHARLO MD

“This is a fight that will turn on the finest of margins, and I can envision multiple scenarios for either man to emerge with a victory. I favor Jermell Charlo on the basis of a slightly superior skill-set and definitive height (4 inches) and reach (5 inches) advantages, which ironically Brian Castano has consistently overcome in great performances in the other man’s hometown. I want to pull the trigger and pick Castano, on account of intricacies like better timing and playing tricky angles, but Charlo is an adept boxer who should figure things out after 3 difficult opening rounds. From the fourth round on Jermell builds momentum, and maybe even drops Castano with a flash knockdown in late rounds. This one could be tricky for judges, so will go with a majority decision win for Charlo but maybe bettors should look into draw propositions with their on-line betting portal?”

MICHAEL MONTERO: CHARLO UD

“On the surface, the Charlo vs. Castaño matchup represents the toughest test for each man’s career to date. But I actually favor Charlo quite decisively here. The Houston native is nearly 4 inches taller and his reach is almost 6 inches longer. Those advantages, along with his faster hands, give Charlo an edge in this fight. In terms of styles, I feel Castaño plays right into the unified titleholder’s strengths. I think Carlo takes in on the cards, 117-111.”

NORM FRAUENHEIM: CHARLO SD

“The documented dimensions favor Charlo. He’s bigger. He’s 3½ inches taller. He has a 5½ advantage in reach. He’s fighting in his home state, Texas. He’s better-known. Yet, Buenos Aires junior-middleweight Brian Castano looms as a threat in a city, San Antonio, where a fellow Argentine scored a stunner in 2013. That’s when Marcos Maidana, then a relative unknown, exposed Adrien Broner in a notable upset at the Alamodome. Can history repeat itself at nearby AT&T Stadium? Yeah, if Charlo overlooks Castano. The guess is he won’t. All the belts at 154 pounds have heightened the stakes and his awareness. He’ll need every inch of his measurable advantages, especially in the late rounds of a closely-contested bout. Charlo wants to make some history. Not repeat some.”

BOXING INSIDERS

DUKE MCKENZIE (FORMER THREE-DIVISION TITLEHOLDER/TV ANALYST): CHARLO MD

“They say styles make fights; well, this is the perfect blend, two front-foot box fighters going at it. Charlo is the naturally bigger man, an excellent puncher, who will want to make a statement in this fight and push for bigger fish. However, Castano stands in his way – a good pressure fighter, high work rate and a nice variety of punches, which will cause Charlo some problems down the stretch. I see Charlo dominating the early exchanges and having to dig deep for a majority decision.”

RAUL MARQUEZ (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/COMMENTATOR): CHARLO UD

“Charlo needs to establish jab, maintain range and box him early. Castaño is tough, durable and has power. He brings it, throws a lot of punches and will try to make fight at close range. I can see Charlo trying to get a late round stoppage, but he’ll settle for unanimous decision win.”

DEMETRIUS ANDRADE (WBO MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLEHOLDER): CHARLO PTS

“I’ve only seen Castano once so I don’t know a lot about him. I think he’ll try to come forward and bring the constant pressure, but, at the end of the day, Jermell Charlo probably wins a close decision.”

JULIAN WILLIAMS (FORMER WBA/ IBF JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLEHOLDER): CHARLO KO

“It’s a really close fight on paper. I favor Charlo slightly, but Castano is smaller and busy. Castano has experience facing that style. It’s gonna be a closely contested fight. I’m picking Charlo by KO late.”

TIM TSZYU (JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT CONTENDER): CHARLO PTS

“I think Charlo wins. I don’t think Castano is that special, he’s tough, gritty. There are two different levels in boxing, I think Charlo’s on top of him. I think it’ll go 12 rounds. I think Castano is going to come at him, Charlo is going to keep him at distance, score points, hug him, change distance, move around and score points and win the fight in that way. Do it smartly, I guess.”

CAMILLE ESTEPHAN (PROMOTER, EYE OF THE TIGER): CHARLO UD

“It is a very good fight I look forward to watching. I think this fight will be a close one. I see Charlo the winner by unanimous decision because of his reach, yet Castano is going to cause him some problems.”

JOLENE MIZZONE (MATCHMAKER, MAIN EVENTS): DRAW

“Draw – yup I said it, I am very high on both guys, but I think this one is going to be a close fight. Both guys can fight and both guys have fought tough opponents. I lean a little toward Castano, but with the fight being in Texas and having a Charlo crowd, it is going to be hard to get the decision.”

ROBERT DIAZ (MATCHMAKER, GOLDEN BOY): CHARLO UD

“Interesting fight and a lot at stake, as it’s for the four belts. Charlo is the more skilled and talented fighter, but Castaño will make it uncomfortable. He has a non-stop style of ‘in your face.’ I do not see a KO and expect a few good rounds in the beginning but a not so exciting bout in the end. Charlo by boring unanimous decision.”

CAMERON DUNKIN (PROMOTER, D&D BOXING): CHARLO UD

“That’s a 50-50 fight. I really like this fight. I like Castano, but I think Charlo wins a decision.”

JASON MCCLORY (HEAD OF BOXING, FIGHT ACADEMY AND FIGHTZONE TV): CHARLO KO

“I think the fight is a lot closer than people think. On the one hand you have Charlo who is a real unit standing at around 6 feet with a 73-inch reach and has shown he has the power to end a fight at any stage or box to unanimous points victory. Castano, on the other hand, is around 5-foot-7 with a 67-inch reach, but the great footwork and fast hand speed he possesses could cause Charlo some problems at first. Both have the ability to end the fight inside the distance, but my pick is Charlo by KO in the middle rounds.”

MARC RAMSAY (TRAINER): CHARLO UD

“Here’s an interesting fight. Two good boxers in their prime who compete to unify the belts. I find that the American media slightly underestimates Castano who is a very good boxer, good enough to cause all kinds of problems to Jermell Charlo, but just not enough to be able to defeat him. I predict this will be a great fight for the fans. Charlo by unanimous decision.”

WAYNE MCCULLOUGH (TRAINER): CHARLO TKO

Castano likes to be busy and stay close. If he can do that against Charlo, and take his hard shots, he has a chance. Charlo can fight long or in close. He throws hard short punches which will be good for this fight. I think Castano will get caught by left hooks when he tries to go in close. Charlo will give himself the room to punch and probably get a stoppage in the first half of this fight.”

FINAL TALLY: CHARLO 19-0-1