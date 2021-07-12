An open letter to fight fans from Jean Pascal following failed VADA tests

Former Ring Magazine light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal. Photo by Vincent Ethier / interBox

Over the weekend, former light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal released an open letter to the boxing world in regard to him testing positive for three banned substances in random Voluntary Anti-Doping Association-administered tests in late May.

The violation caused the cancelation of his anticipated rematch with Badou Jack, and the 38-year-old has since been suspended for six months by the WBA.

Pascal’s letter has been presented verbatim:

“I feel like I’ve been living a nightmare for the past six weeks. This has been a major embarrassment for me. I let my fans down, I let my family down, I let my team down and I’m truly sorry.

“I know people aren’t going to believe what I have to say and that’s OK, because I understand my actions moving forward are what’s going to matter, not my words right now.

“I didn’t knowingly take any illegal substances, but at the end of the day, I’m responsible for what’s in my body so that blame is on me. I take the blame. I hold myself accountable and this is never going to happen again.

“I have no problem undergoing and testing the WBA demands, my manager, Greg Leon, has been in frequent communication with Dr. Margaret Goodman to enroll me in the same 365/24/7 testing protocol that the great Nonito Donaire does.

“I will be back on top soon, I see another championship around my waist next year, I can visualize it, now it’s just time to work hard and dedicate myself so I can achieve it.”