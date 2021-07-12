Yves Ulysse Jr. all set for David Theroux, claims to be ready for 140-pound world title bout

Yves Ulysse tags Steve Claggett. Photo by Tom Hogan

World-rated Yves Ulysse Jr. will defend his NABF junior welterweight title against David Theroux in a scheduled 10-round contest at the Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada on Friday.

Ulysse (19-2, 10 knockouts) is looking to work his way back up the rankings after losing to Ismael Barroso (UD 12) in December 2019. Since then, he has rebounded with a win over Mathieu Germain (TKO 7) last November, and he is now looking forward to stern test from his countryman.

“It will be one of my toughest fights,” Ulysse told The Ring. “The reason is simple: A guy who has nothing to lose is more dangerous than a guy who has something to prove. My loss with Barroso made me step up my game.

“[Theroux’s] a hard puncher with a good left hook. He also has a lot of heart. Keeping my composure will be the key to winning.”

Ulysse, 32, was a very good amateur and represented Canada at the 2011 and 2013 World Championships. He was impressive against Germain last time out but feels that he can raise his game to another level.

“I wasn’t at my 100-percent best in my fight with Mathieu,” Ulysse said. “I wanted to set the record straight and show the difference between us. I need to be on top of the rankings for a title fight, where I’m supposed to be.

“I’ll take [on] anyone who’s in front of me. I’m ready for a world title fight.”

Ulysse’s promoter, Camille Estephan of Eye of the Tiger Management, was disappointed that one half of the co-main event, Sadriddin Akhmedov, was injured but acted swiftly to upgrade Ulysee’s fight to the main event.

“[We were] very disappointed about the cancellation of Sadriddin’s fight,” said Estephan. “These things happen, he’ll be back, he should be completely recovered within six to eight weeks.”

Estephan was only too pleased to put the spotlight on Ulysse, who he hopes to maneuver into a world title opportunity at 140 pounds.

“He looked amazing in his last fight and we want him to continue the climb,” he stated confidently. “He stumbled in the past, but we all know how great of a boxer he is. We are looking for consistency before tackling a world title shot.”

Theroux turned professional in 2014. He won his first six outings before suffering defeat for the first time against the vastly more experienced Ignacio Mendoza (KO 7). After scoring five wins, Theroux dropped a decision to Mexican trial horse Jose Emilio Perea (SD 6) and was later outpointed by Jesus Antonio Perez Campos (MD 8). The 27-year-old Canadian holds a win over one-time lightweight contender Jose Alfaro (TKO 6) but is coming off a loss to Steve Claggett (RTD 6), which saw his record dip to 16-4 (11 KOs).

