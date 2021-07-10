Brian Norman Jr.-Keandre Gibson welterweight bout set for August 14 in Atlanta

Welterweight prospect Brian Norman Jr. Photo courtesy of Brian Norman Jr.

Unbeaten welterweight Brian Norman Jr. will face former prospect Keandre Gibson on August 14, Cameron Dunkin told The Ring.

The eight-round bout will take place at the World Congress Center in Norman’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite losing two of his last three fights, Gibson will be a significant step-up in opposition for Norman, who last fought on April 10, stopping Agustine Mauras in the fourth round.

In his most notable fight thus far as a pro, on March 13 of last year, Norman (20-0, 17 knockouts) defeated Flavio Rodriguez by technical decision. That victory took place in the opening bout of a ShoBox telecast.

Since the Rodriguez fight, Norman has stopped his last three opponents, including a technical knockout victory over gatekeeper Benjamin Walker on March 10. The 20-year-old made his pro debut in January 2018.

Gibson (19-3-1, 8 KOs), who is originally from St. Louis, Missouri and now resides in Las Vegas, has not fought since February 29 of last year, when he lost by knockout to unbeaten Aram Amirkhanyan.

The 31-year-old does have victories over former fringe contenders Mahroni Montes, Dennis Dauti, and Alejandro Barrera.

Also on the EMPreus Promotions card, fringe junior welterweight contender Anthony Peterson (37-1-1, 24 KOs) of Oxon Hill, Maryland will face gatekeeper Cameron Krael in a six-round welterweight bout.

Peterson will be fighting for the first time since his split-decision draw with Algenis Mendez in March 2019. He is the younger brother of former junior welterweight titleholder Lamont Peterson.

Krael (18-19-3, 5 KOs), who resides in Las Vegas, lost by decision to Montana Love in his last bout on April 3. The 27-year-old has lost his last four bouts after winning five of his previous seven.

Unbeaten heavyweight Hasim Rahman Jr. (11-0, 5 KOs) will square off against Nathan Bedwell (5-17-1, 4 KOs) of Jackson, Tennessee in a six-round bout. Rahman, who grew up in Baltimore, Maryland and now resides in Las Vegas, is the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing