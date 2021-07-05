Devon Alexander to return on July 31 against Lucas Santamaria

Devon Alexander is giving boxing another go.

The former two-division titlist will break a 25-month hiatus when he takes on Lucas Santamaria on July 31st as part of a split telecast at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The bout will be televised on FS1. BoxingScene’s Ryan Burton was first to report the story.

As first reported by The Ring, the main event on FOX will feature Michael Polite Coffie against Gerald Washington in a heavyweight showdown. Furthermore, North Philly welterweight prospect Paul Kroll will face his stiffest to date when he squares off against Justin DeLoach in a scheduled 10-round affair.

The 33-year-old Alexander (27-6-1, 14 KOs), of St. Louis, who unified two belts at junior welterweight and held the IBF version of the welterweight championship from 2012 to 2013, is winless in his last four fights. He was knocked out by Ivan Redkach inside six rounds in his most recent ring appearance, which took place in June 2019.

Santamaria (11-2-1, 7 KOs), 23, who hails from Garden Grove, California, is coming off a 10-round unanimous decision defeat to Kroll, in a fight that was much closer than the scorecards would lead you to believe.