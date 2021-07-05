Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will not retire, hopes to reach 100 fights

Photo by Tom Hogan - Hogan Photos/ Golden Boy Promotions

Despite suffering the most embarrassing loss of his professional career last month, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is refusing to hang up the gloves.

On June 19, Chavez lost a one-sided fight to MMA legend Anderson Silva, who hadn’t boxed professionally in almost 16 years. The bout, which was broadcast on pay-per-view from Mexico, also featured Chavez’s legendary father, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., who took on Hector Camacho Jr. in a farewell exhibition fight.

The elder Chavez urged his son to retire, but evidently his advice was not followed.

“I’m not going to [retire]. Until I decide not to box anymore — until that day comes — I’m not going to retire,” Chavez Jr. said in a camera feed obtained by Fino Boxing Saturday.

The former WBC middleweight titlist contemplated retirement in 2020. The now-35-year-old announced he was releasing a cumbia album, consisting of 15 of his favorite songs, which led some to believe he was trading his gloves for a fancy studio microphone.

No one is quite sure what happened to the album, but Chavez returned to the ring in the fall, losing a sixth-round technical decision to Mario Cazares before picking up a fourth-round TKO over Jeyson Minda prior to the Silva fight.

Chavez Jr. (52-6-1, 34 KOs), who has dropped four of his last six fights, also aspires to reach 100 professional bouts. However, that would mean he would have to fight 41 more times to reach his goal, which he admits is a little far-fetched.

“I want to reach 100 fights, it will be difficult, I would have to fight several times [a year], even for free. Today, it is very difficult to reach 100 fights, but I don’t doubt it [can be accomplished].”

But for Chavez, the question doesn’t become whether he can reach 100 bouts. It’s whether anyone cares to watch one more fight, let alone 41.