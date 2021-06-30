Tim Tszyu to face Steve Spark on July 7 following Michael Zerafa withdrawal

Tszyu (right) mixes it up with Jeff Horn. Photo courtesy of Sky Sports

The all-Australian junior middleweight showdown between Tim Tszyu and Michael Zerafa, which was scheduled for July 7 in the city of Newcastle, Australia, is off.

On Tuesday, just over a week out from the fight, Team Zerafa raised concerns over COVID-19 restrictions and made their withdrawal official the following day.

Tszyu, who is rated No. 8 by The Ring at 154 pounds, was livid when rumors circulated that Zerafa was reluctant to make the trip. The bout has been in the making for three years and was eagerly anticipated.

“Get him in the ring and that’s it, that’s all that matters to me,” said Tszyu (18-0, 14 knockouts) at a press conference. “I couldn’t care less how he gets here.

“This one is going to be sweet, just for the fact that this guy is a loudmouth. He’s not liked here is Australia, that’s for sure.”

Zerafa has told local reporters that he is more than willing to fight in a “COVID-free” location. However, Tszyu will honor the selected date and location by taking on another domestic rival, Steve Spark, who was in training for a July 24 bout.

