Charles Conwell improves to 15-0, gets rust-shedder win in Kentucky

Junior middleweight Charles Conwell remained unbeaten Saturday night, dropping Silverio Ortiz three times enroute to a one-sided decision win at the Boyd County Community Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

All three judges scored the bout 80-69 in favor of Conwell, who improves to 15-0, 11 knockouts.

Conwell dropped Ortiz once in round five and twice more in round seven. As much as Conwell wanted the knockout, Ortiz was tough and did not back down. “Charles did what he had to do against a tough opponent,” DiBella told The Ring Saturday night. “Charles wanted to fight, taking the fight two weeks ago. He got rounds tonight, which was important for him.”

Prior to the Ortiz fight, Conwell, who resides in Cleveland, Ohio, had two fights postponed in recent months. He was scheduled to fight on a Ring City USA card in April, but had to withdraw from the fight due to a hand injury suffered during training camp.

Conwell had a slot on the June 19 Triller card, which was to be headlined by the Ring Magazine lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez versus underdog George Kambosos. The card was postponed until August 14 after Lopez tested positive for COVID-19.

Conwell’s previous fight took place on December 17, on a Ring City USA card in Hollywood, California against Madiyar Ashkeyev. Conwell forced Ashkeyev, who entered the bout 14-0, to remain on his stool after round nine.

Conwell is managed by David McWater, who also manages Lopez.

Ortiz (37-26, 18 KOs), who resides in Merida, Mexico, drops to 37-27, 18 KOs. The 38-year-old has now lost 9 of his last 11 bouts.

