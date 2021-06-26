Cristian Gonzalez decisions Saul Juarez, Friday night, in Mexico City

Cristian Gonzalez vs. Saul Juarez

Flyweight Cristian Gonzalez dropped former two-time title challenger Saul Juarez once en route to a 10-round unanimous decision victory Friday night at Foot Viena in Mexico City.

Scores were 96-93 twice and 97-93 for Gonzalez, who improves to 13-1, 3 knockouts.

Friday night featured a crossroads clash between Gonzalez and Juarez, who was a significant step up in opposition, despite having lost his last four bouts and being on the downside of his career. Juarez challenged then-WBC strawweight titleholder Chayaphon Moonsri in August 2016 and WBC junior flyweight titleholder Kenshiro Teraji in December 2018, losing both by decision.

Gonzalez, who resides in nearby Tultitlan, most recently fought on March 26, defeating Adrian Curiel by majority decision.

About midway during the opening round, the taller Gonzalez dropped Juarez with a straight right upstairs. Juarez did not look visibly hurt and began outboxing Gonzalez by Round 4, finding success by initiating exchanges and connecting with lefts and rights to the head.

The rally was short-lived as Gonzalez dictated the action by outboxing Juarez from distance, rarely allowing him to get on the inside of his reach.

Sensing he was down on the scorecards, Juarez closed the distance, walking Gonzalez back against the ropes. The tactic worked as Juarez connected with lead and counter right hands to Gonzalez’s head but had dug himself too deep a hole by losing the early rounds.

Juarez, who resides in Mexico City, drops to 25-14-1, 13 KOs.

In the co-feature, lightweight Jonathan Escobedo, of Zapopan, Mexico, improved to 6-1, 2 KOs by stopping late-sub Yomair Hernandez (4-6, 1 KO), of Mexico City, at 2:59 of Round 2.

Featherweight Jonathan Ramirez (6-2, 4 KOs) knocked out Miguel Martinez (1-3-1, 1 KO), of nearby Acolman, at 55 seconds of Round 4. Ramirez, who resides in Guanajuato, Mexico, has now won his last four bouts.

Flyweight Brandon Jimenez remained unbeaten, defeating Javier Perez Calderon by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 40-36 in favor of Jimenez, who improves to 3-0.

Friday’s card was promoted by longtime Mexico City promoter Ricardo Maldonado, aired live in the United States on Estrella TV and streamed worldwide on Fite.tv.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.