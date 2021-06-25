Charles Conwell really happy this one hasn’t been cancelled or postponed

Charles Conwell will finally make his 2021 debut Saturday night.

Conwell is to face journeyman Silverio Ortiz in a stay-busy fight at the Boyd County Community Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The unbeaten junior middleweight has had two fights postponed in recent months. He was scheduled to fight on a Ring City USA card in April, but had to withdraw from the fight due to a hand injury suffered during training camp.

Conwell had a spot on the June 19 Triller card, which was headlined by the clash between Ring Magazine lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos. The card was postponed until August 14 after Lopez tested positive for the COVID-19.

“It’s disappointing that I had two significant television fights canceled due to injury and COVID, but I’ve been training all year and needed to get in the ring,” said Conwell. “I’m grateful to my team for getting me back into the ring this fast after the June 19 date went down.”

Conwell (14-0, 11 knockouts), who resides in Cleveland, Ohio, has not fought since stopping Madiyar Ashkeyev after round nine on December 17. That fight headlined a Ring City card in Hollywood, California.

Promoter Lou DiBella believes Conwell’s time in a very crowded 154-pound division will come.

“Charles Conwell just might be the most talented 154-pounder in the world,” said DiBella. “That’s not just hyperbole, it’s fact. If not for boxing’s ‘three avenues of exclusivity,’ the boxing world would know it and Charles would have already gotten the exposure he deserves. We were anticipating that kind of exposure due to the opportunity provided by Triller Fight Club, but COVID caused a second postponed fight in a row.

“A top young talent needs to fight. You can’t keep peaking for a performance only to sit idle. We’re happy that we’re able to get Charles in the ring so quickly and that he understands how important it is to be an active fighter.”

Ortiz (37-26, 18 KOs), who resides in Merida, Mexico, last fought two years ago this month, losing by unanimous decision to fringe welterweight contender Samuel Vargas. The 38-year-old has lost 8 of his last 10 bouts.

Also on the East Coast Promotions card, 19-year-old Haven Brady (2-0, 2 KOs) of Albany, Georgia will square off against France’s Nathan Benichou (2-4, 2 KOs) in a four-round featherweight bout.

Both Conwell and Brady are managed by David McWater.