Vergil Ortiz matched tough Aug. 14, against Mean Machine Egidijus Kavaliauskas

It’s going to be another homecoming performance for Vergil Ortiz Jr.

The undefeated welterweight contender will face former title challenger Egidijus Kavaliauskas in a DAZN-streamed headliner August 14 at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys training facility.

Steve Kim was first to report the story.

Ortiz (17-0, 17 KOs), 23, of Grand Prairie, Texas, is coming off a seventh-round stoppage of former junior welterweight champion Maurice Hooker on March 20 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

The bout took place before a sold-out crowd at the famed rodeo venue. However, ticket availability was limited at the time due to COVID19 restrictions. No such caps will be in place when Ortiz seeks to extend his perfect knockout record to 18.

Kavaliauskas (22-1-1, 18 KOs) represented his native Lithuania in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games. As a professional, “Mean Machine” got his first chance at world title glory in December 2019 when he faced unbeaten Terence “Bud” Crawford. He dropped the southpaw with a right hand in the third round of their bout, but referee Ricky Gonzalez ruled it a slip.

However, the Nebraskan eventually found his rhythm and floored “Mean Machine” three times enroute to a ninth-round TKO, the lone loss of his career. Nine months later, Kavaliauskas returned to the winner’s column with an eighth-round stoppage of Canadian Mikael Zewski at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

A statement victory for the Golden Boy boxer Ortiz would certainly build more interest towards a bout with Crawford, as the Texan on the rise is the No. 1 contender to his WBO title.

Furthermore, Ortiz is the only 147-pounder who has been consistently calling out Crawford to fight.

“Let’s make the fight happen. I’m more than ready,” Ortiz said of Crawford following his triumph over Hooker. “There’s no one really willing to fight you. I’m right here.”